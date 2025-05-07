"Such a puppet" - Suns fans question new GM Brian Gregory's qualifications as he hails relationship with Mat Ishbia after getting the job

Brian Gregory was named the Phoenix Suns’ newest general manager following the team’s disappointing run this season, which saw them miss out on the playoffs and even the play-in tournament. Gregory replaced James Jones, who transitioned to the role of a senior advisor for the Suns.
In his introductory press conference, Gregory revealed that he has a great relationship with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, allowing them to have an aligned decision-making process. Ishbia is remembered for pulling off the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades for the Suns in the past two years.
"Mat and I are a team," Gregory said on Tuesday. "We are completely aligned ... I report to Mat Ishbia. Mat is an owner that is involved, and I like that. But he has also empowered me to build this team."
Gregory, who was a coach in the NCAA Division 1 for nearly two decades, wasn't received well by NBA fans for his lack of front office experience.
Here's what some said on Reddit.
“He’s such a puppet. This isn’t going to end well,” one fan said.
“Aligned? That means you have to listen to his nonsense,” another fan said.
“I am sorry Suns fans. This is going to be a very tough few years,” one fan wrote.
It prompted other fans to express their concerns about the Suns franchise, which reached the NBA Finals just four years ago.
“That is terrible to hear man,” one fan wrote.
“We are so screwed!” said one fan.
“You guys are such downers,” another fan wrote.
The Suns finished the 2024-25 season with a 36-46 record, good for the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings, despite having three former All-Stars in Devin Booker, Durant and Beal.
Brian Gregory explains first interaction with Durant, Beal as GM
Brian Gregory recalled his first interactions with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal after he was named the new general manager of the Suns. Durant and Beal are considered to be his biggest trade chips this offseason.
"I have a very good relationship with both those guys,” Gregory said on Tuesday. "Kevin gave me a nice hug in the weight room the other night when the news came across Twitter. Had a great dinner with Brad Beal last Thursday, and we talked a little about summer plans and different things like that."
The Suns are expected to be very active in the offseason as they look to rebound from this season and continue to build around superstar Devin Booker.
