"Sucker shot": Markieff Morris calls out Nikola Jokic for shoving him violently, causing him to miss months of NBA season

In November 2021, Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic were involved in a heated altercation that started after Morris fouled the Denver Nuggets star at halfcourt. Although the foul seemed to be relatively minor all things considered, Jokic wasn't happy with the elbow to his rib.

Immediately, he retaliated, charging at Morris from behind and shoulder charging him to the ground as he walked away. Markieff Morris hit the ground, grimacing in pain as both teams and officials attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The incident left Morris with some pretty significant injuries at the time, causing him to miss several months of the NBA season while he recovered. On the flip side, Nikola Jokic was suspended for one game, and received a $50,000 fine for escalating the situation.

During a recent episode of All The Smoke, Markieff Morris and Marcus Morris weighed in on the incident that left Markieff sidelined for 58 games. Despite the fact that the incident took place long back, there's still plenty of animosity from Morris' side given the injury he sustained. He said:

"A sucker shot, that's what we call it in our hood. ... The shot was it was a little hard, it was a little whiplash. So I mean to be 350 catching me off guard it really ain't do shit but at the time I was a little off. It was more so with the Miami Heat, they was just trying to protect me from myself.

"But I was cleared to play like two weeks after that, they just held me out. ... Took a sucker shot, it's like when you get - they call it snuck - he snuck me yeah. It was a sucker shot, he gon' get his though."

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

Marcus reacts to seeing his twin brother Markieff Morris go down to "sucker shot"

As All The Smoke co-host Matt Barnes said, he's seen firsthand with his young sons just how much twins will fight for one another. As Barnes explained, one of his twin sons was shoved to the ground during a football (soccer) match, prompting the other twin to stand up for his brother.

With that in mind, he turned the mic over to Marcus Morris to share his thoughts on what he went through when he saw Markieff Morris shoved by Nikola Jokic. Although the two men weren't on the same team, he was understandably frustrated:

"I was upset obviously, it was more so just because he had his back turned but then I told him, 'You should never turn your back to this m*****fuc***,' you know what I'm saying?"

Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets

As Markieff Morris then jumped in to explain, one of the most frustrating aspects of the ordeal was the way the NBA came down on him. While he didn't get suspended like Nikola Jokic, he believes that the league shouldn't have fined him for starting things by fouling Jokic at halfcourt.

Now healthy, Markieff Morris is eager to find his rhythm in the new season as he returns to the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus Morris is gearing up to help the LA Clippers fight for their spot in the Western Conference as well. Whether or not we wind up seeing the twins battle it out in the NBA Playoffs, only time will tell.