Sudden surge in Damian Lillard’s suitors reportedly due to Blazers’ attempt at regaining leverage 

Damian Lillard has suddenly generated league-wide interest in a possible trade. For most of the offseason, only the Miami Heat were among the most interested suitors after the player made his intentions clear that it was in his preferred landing spot.

However, recent NBA rumors suggest the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls are also in the mix. Several teams were keeping an eye, considering the magnitude of a player of Lillard's caliber, but some have actively engaged in potential deals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raptors beat writer Josh Lewenberg shed light on the surge of interested teams in Lillard recently, stating that it's related to the Trail Blazers' attempt at regaining leverage in this trade saga.

"As multiple sources confirmed to TSN, the Raptors’ interest in Portland’s all-star guard is real, albeit ‘a bit overstated at this point,'" reported Lewenberg. "The Trail Blazers have been operating with minimal leverage since Lillard and his representatives went public with their trade demand and list of preferred destinations, which is limited to one team: Miami.

"With the start of training camp fast approaching, this sudden uptick of teams reportedly registering interest could simply be the result of Portland feeling the heat – no pun intended – and trying to take some of that leverage back, as one source suggested."

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard is under contract for three more years. That initially gave leverage to Portland as they had time to wait for the right offer. However, Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, reportedly made their interest in landing with the Heat evident to other teams, seeing other suits step down their pursuit of the former Rookie of the Year.

The Trail Blazers could be inviting possible suitors for negotiations to force the Heat to step up their offer and get a deal done before the season starts, potentially before training camp.

Heat reportedly not 'desperate' to land Damian Lillard

Several reports on the Damian Lillard trade front have hit the spotlight recently. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported the Toronto Raptors are the frontrunners to land the 33-year-old All-Star guard. He also said that the Milwaukee Bucks are among Lillard's suitors.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, his preferred team, aren't desperate to land him, as per the team's beat writer Ethan Skolnick. The Heat are confident they can win the conference again with or without Damian Lillard's services. Spears recently revealed Miami's most current offer, including Tyler Herro and two first-round picks.

Expand Tweet

The Trail Blazers have reportedly no interest in acquiring Herro, while two first-rounders isn't going to be something Portland agrees to. If that's the focal point of a bigger package, the Trail Blazers will likely agree to a trade with another team willing to offer more, such as Toronto and Brooklyn, who have better young assets and draft capital.