'Sully' star Jerry Ferrara spills on hilarious MSG run-in with Jalen Brunson: "Thought he was coming to say what up"

"Sully" star Jerry Ferrara shared his take on his close and near encounter with New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson. Ferrara, who gained fame by potraying the lovable character Turtle in the HBO Comedy Series Entourage, was at the courtside watching the Knicks take the court before the tip-off against the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Ferrara was recording the pre-game warmups as the home team players were being introduced. Brunson, warming up, walked towards Ferrara as he came close to the actor.

Ferrara thought the player was going to approach him and say hi but was left hanging when Brunson, who played two season with the Villanova Wildcats, just ignored him.

Ever the sport, Ferrara brushed off the snub but posted his hilarious reaction on what happened:

"I thought he was coming to say what up!"

As expected, Ferrara's post generated funny reactions from fans. Big Knick Energy quipped:

While The Knicks Recap said:

Manny Love posted:

James commented on how Ferrara is lucky to be that close to the action or to Brunson:

Ferrara is an American actor born in New York City but grew up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. His breakout role as Turtle in Entourage won him acclaim and fan following worldwide. To say that Ferrara is a Knicks fan would be an apt description.

Jalen Brunson powers Knicks to 113-111 squeaker over Detroit Pistons

Despite his hilarious run-in with Brunson, Ferrara's trip to Madison Square Garden was worth it.

Brunson collaborated with Villanova teammmate Josh Hart in the dying seconds to help the Knicks beat the Pistons 113-111 in a nailbiter. Hart made a lay-up off a pass by Brunson to give the Knicks a one-point lead, 112-111, with two ticks left. Hart was fouled and added another free throw before intentionally missing the other to seal the win.

Brunson scored a game high 35 points, grabbed one rebound and dished out 12 assists for the Knicks, shooting 11-of-26 with three triples. Hart, meanwhile, added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Donte Divincenzo added 21 markers, three rebounds and four assists.

Brunson's efforts helped the Knicks improve to 35-23 in the Eastern Conference. They remain fourth, behind the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks are 10.5 games behind Boston, who has the league best mark of 45-12.