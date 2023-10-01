“Suns by 35 first game”: Warriors fans in shambles as Draymond Green could miss up to 6 weeks due to injury

The Golden State Warriors were dealt a setback leading up to the 2023-24 season as forward Draymond Green suffered an injury that is anticipated to keep him out of action for as long as six weeks.

Green suffered an ankle injury when he accidentally stepped on his teammate Jonathan Kuminga's foot during a scrimmage. In a conversation with NBA writer Marc J. Spears, Green revealed that his ankle is responding well, and the swelling has subsided.

The injury is expected to sideline the forward for a span of four to six weeks, which means he won't be able to take part in both the preseason and the first part of the regular season, set to commence on Oct. 24.

In their season opener, the Warriors are set to face the Phoenix Suns, who have assembled a formidable trio consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Because of Green’s injury, a fan predicted the Suns to crush the Warriors in the season opener.

“Suns by 35 first game book it,” an X user said.

“Warriors are cooked,” added another.

“It’s kuminga szn,” one fan said.

Another X user expressed his desire for the Warriors to sign Dwight Howard.

Here are other reactions to Green's injury:

Warriors’ depth chart with Draymond Green injured

Although the Warriors have lost Green temporarily due to his injury, they still possess a deep roster, including the new addition of Chris Paul, along with key players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

In Green's typical roles at power forward and center, the Warriors have several options to fill the void. Wiggins, Kuminga and Dario Saric can step in at power forward as needed, while Looney, Saric and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis can be utilized as centers.

The Warriors will undoubtedly miss Green's playmaking abilities, but the addition of Paul during this offseason helps address that gap and adds valuable playmaking to the team.

The Warriors are getting ready for another run at the championship this season. While Green's injury is unfortunate, it does give the team a chance to experiment with different roster configurations early in the season.

They have a preseason schedule that consists of five games against strong Western Conference teams. They will play two games against the LA Lakers, two against the Sacramento Kings and one against the San Antonio Spurs.