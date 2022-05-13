×
Create
Notifications

"Suns in 6, heada**!", "Chris Paul might as well be Cliff Paul", "Luka saw Suns fans talking s**t about his defense and he got 4 steals!" - Fans relentless in trolling Phoenix Suns as their series with Dallas goes to Game 7

Devin Booker and Chris Paul trying to double-team against Luka Doncic
Devin Booker and Chris Paul trying to double-team against Luka Doncic
Arhaan Raje
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 13, 2022 12:35 PM IST
News

The Phoenix Suns are one loss from blowing a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in their round two series of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Suns failed to close out the Mavericks in Game 6 on the road, losing by a whopping 113-86 margin.

Luka Doncic torched the Suns' defense yet again, bagging 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on the night. He was also active on the defensive end, registering four steals as the Mavs brushed aside their disappointing Game 5 loss in style.

Fans troll Phoenix Suns and their superstar-duo Devin Booker and Chris Paul as Luka Doncic outperforms them to force a Game 7

The Phoenix Suns, being arguably one of the most hated teams in the NBA right now, have received plenty of flak for not being able to close the Dallas Mavericks, despite holding a 2-0 advantage early on. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were mercilessly mocked by fans online as they were outplayed by Luka Doncic alone.

Booker and Paul combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and 13 turnovers on the night. Meanwhile, Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists while committing only one turnover.

Here are some of the best reactions to Luka's performance and Paul and Booker's dismal outings:

Suns in 6, headass #MFFL https://t.co/HNhu4seMxw
They was really saying Suns in 4 🤣🤣🤣 who tf they think we were
In a shock to me, the Phoenix Suns look like a non-playoff team tonight in a closeout game at Dallas. Chris Paul might as well be Cliff Paul. Oh, well, on to Game 7.
Luka said after last game “everybody acts tough when they are up” he didn’t lie 😂😂I’m not hearing none from the suns right now down 20 with all due respect https://t.co/PgOMPskGgM
Luka saw Suns fans talking shit about his defense and he got 4 steals. GOAT activity 🤣🤣🤣#MFFL https://t.co/6bIqz9zjFV
23 year old Luka beating this Suns team without any star teammate would be WILD.
The Luka Special https://t.co/7AXAYKPvxu
Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined: 33 points 10 rebounds 7 assists Luka Doncic:33 points 11 rebounds 8 assistsThere are Levels with all due respect.
Devin Booker’s warmup: lunges, sprints, mid ranges, free throws, layups, extensive stretching routine Luka’s warmup: has Maxi bounce the ball off his head
Chris Paul in the playoffs https://t.co/CssdJAYmnG
CP3 heading into Game 7 https://t.co/qCXFvHQpim
33 points11 rebounds 8 assists4 *steals*1 WIN#MFFL https://t.co/DroxnlaOhZ
“suns in 4”“suns in 5”“suns in 6” https://t.co/P0jwfeA7QW

Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks trolled for flopping

The Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks series has been highly controversial so far. Both teams have been found guilty of flopping to get the opposition's impact players in foul trouble in almost every game played till now. Devin Booker and Chris Paul got criticized for their antics before, and fans have been keeping a note of it.

With the Suns blowing a golden opportunity to seal a series win, the duo were again hilariously trolled online. Here are some of the best reactions:

I root for CP3 but this jabroni bullshit he and Crowder try to pull is just maddening.
This emoji is Booker: 😩
Booker went stooooopid6/17 🔥8 turnover 😫25 moans 🤨#MFFL https://t.co/16SxMMxwlp
no one:devin booker every 2 seconds: https://t.co/KCUlUOpJsl
Booker: a series #Suns #Mavericks #DALvsPHX https://t.co/W47hdiVZW5
Suns fans upset about flopping? https://t.co/PnAX9DaGVa
I ain’t gon lie this suns vs mavs series has some great flopping action on both teams 😂😂😂

The Suns and Mavericks have both struggled to perform on the road. Neither game has been a close contest, but this series has been interesting to watch thus far. The intensity that both teams have played with is playoff-caliber, something the fans always look forward to in the postseason.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Phoenix Suns will head into Game 7 with homecourt advantage, but the Dallas Mavericks are expected to fight hard. They have done well to erase the 2-0 deficit. With Luka Doncic playing at an MVP-caliber level, it would be silly to rule out the possibility of the Mavericks causing an upset at the expense of the league-leading Suns and qualifying for the Conference finals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी