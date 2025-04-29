Suns announcer calls out Reggie Miller for "partial" commentary in Draymond Green and Warriors' favor - "Cheering with pom poms"

Former Houston Rockets guard and current Suns announcer Eddie Johnson called out Reggie Miller for being partial towards Draymond Green and the Dubs during his commentary job in the Warriors vs Rockets first-round playoff series.

On Tuesday, Johnson expressed his concerns with the former Pacers guard-turned-commentator in an X, formerly called Twitter, post. The Suns announcer sarcastically asked Miller to cheer for the Green and the Dubs squad with "poms poms."

"Reggie forgot he does a national telecast, and he should be partial. Up cheering on Draymond and Warriors with pom poms. 😂😂"

The Golden State Warriors pulled off yet another upset on Monday night, beating the Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round series to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Rockets put up a great fight in a game that got intensely physical, but a spectacular defensive showing from Draymond Green and the returning Jimmy Butler proved to be the difference, tilting the game in the Dubs' favor.

The Warriors eventually won 109-106. Butler ended the night with 27 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Green put up six points, collected eight rebounds and dished out two assists.

Skip Bayless slams Draymond Green for physical plays in Game 4 against the Rockets

Game 4 between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets was one of the best examples of intense physicality. Both teams went at each other and gave their everything on the court.

Draymond Green, renowned for his physical plays, displayed great tenacity. However, he landed himself in trouble when he almost kicked Tari Eason in the back of his head. Popular media personality Skip Bayless expressed his thoughts on the controversial play.

"Draymond Green: dirtiest player ever. Kicked Eason in the back of the head," Bayless tweeted.

An X user shared the clip of the incident. In the video, Green and Eason are seen hustling after a loose ball when Eason loses his balance and hits the ground. The Warriors star follows him only to land on top and accidently place his legs on the back of his head.

A scuffle broke out between the two players as they tried to get back up before the game official charged Green with a flagrant foul. The Warriors star was lucky, as he already had one technical foul, so a second would have led to an ejection, which could have altered the game's outcome.

