  • Suns announcer Eddie Johnson outraged by ‘embarrassing’ treatment of Hakeem Olajuwon

By Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:31 GMT
NBA Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon during the game between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Photo Credit: Imagn
Basketball aficionados will understand just how dominant the Hakeem Olajuwon-led "Phi Slama Jama" Houston Cougars teams were in the '80s. Hakeem "the Dream" Olajuwon helped put the Cougars on the national stage, leading the team to back-to-back NCAA finals in 1983 and 1984.

The Houston legend was involved in an unfortunate and awkward incident on Saturday night at the Alamodome after his alma mater eliminated Duke in the Final Four stage of the tournament. Following the historic win, Olajuwon tried to join the celebrations on the court, only to be blocked by a security guard.

The video, which has gone viral on social media with Olajuwon looking confused as he make sense of the situation.

On Monday, Former NBA player and Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson spoke out on Olajuwon's treatment, going as far as the call the incident "embarrassing."

"This guy should never be allowed to work a sporting event. This is embarrasing." posted Johnson on his X account.
Johnson is a highly respected analyst and has plenty of experience around the game. He was a star athlete at the University of Illinois and went on to play 17 seasons in the NBA with six different franchises. He also played alongside Olajuwon during their time together with the Houston Rockets.

The fact that Hakeem Olajuwon went on to play 17 season at the professional level for the Houston Rockets makes the episode even more bizzare. Olajuwon was instrumental in leading the Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. He is regularly seen at sporting events around the city and is revered in Houston.

JJ Watt shocked after Hakeem Olajuwon prevented from entering the court following Houston's historic win

Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks at halftime during the game at NRG Stadium, Hakeem Olajuwon acknowledges the fans at an NBA game. Photo Credits: Imagn
Eddie Johnson was not the only high profile figure to address the Hakeem Olajuwon situation. The former NFL star JJ Watt was astonished to see that Olajuwon had been prevented from stepping on the court.

Following the game, Watt took to X to voice his frustrating, leaving the following comment:

"C’monnnnn Man. You let The Dream on the court. What are we doing here…"

Like Olajuwon, Watt is also considered a hero in the city of Houston. The talented defensive end spent 10 seasons with the Houston Texans, and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

