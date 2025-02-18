Suns announcer Eddie Johnson proposes major $10,000,000 showdown, guarantees it will revive NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was a hit-and-miss for fans in attendance and online. There were still some criticisms about the players' effort for the game despite the new format introduced by the league. Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie Johnson has a proposal on how to improve the once-popular event.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson called his suggestion a "quick fix for the NBA All-Star Game." He wants to see United States-born players going up against international players next season. He also upped the stakes by including pot money and an all-expense-paid vacation for the winning team's families.

"Quick fix for the All Star Game. Pick an All International team against American Born. Make it a 10 million dollar pot and a Family vacation to anywhere on Emirates Airlines winner take all and i guarantee they compete! #nbaallstargame," Johnson tweeted Monday.

The new format of the NBA All-Star Game featured four teams, including the winning team from the Rising Stars Challenge. While the rookies and sophomores were competitive, some fans and players didn't want to see young players in the "main event" of the weekend.

Shaq's OGs featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant took home the trophy after beating Chuck's Global Stars in the final. Curry was named All-Star Game MVP for the second time in his career.

Another criticism of this year's game was the constant number of intermission numbers that paused the flow of the four-team tournament. Granted that TNT wanted to honor the "Inside the NBA" crew, it would have been better if it had been done at a different time.

Nevertheless, the league is expected to make more adjustments for next year's event, which will be held at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Eddie Johnson poses a question about the Suns ahead of NBA restart

The Phoenix Suns are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 26-28. The Suns entered the NBA All-Star break on a three-game losing streak, so it will be interesting to see if they can earn a much-needed win once the season restarts.

Eddie Johnson was eager to see what the Suns have in store for their fans. They have an opportunity to turn things around, but it won't be easy given how some of the teams improved at the trade deadline.

"28 games left with the most difficult schedule in the league and 3 games out of the 8th spot. What has to improve @suns fans? Let’s see who has been paying attention," Johnson tweeted.

According to ESPN's strength of schedule, the Suns are tied with the Miami Heat for the 18th hardest remaining games in the league.

