Suns announcer rips Stan Van Gundy's "egregious" no intent take on Draymond Green hitting Naz Reid

Stan Van Gundy had an interesting comment after Draymond Green hit Naz Reid on the neck in the second quarter of Game 2 on Thursday. After review, the referees called a flagrant foul on the Golden State Warriors star. Van Gundy said on national TV that he did not think “there was any intent” from Green in the said play.
Former Phoenix Suns guard Eddie Johnson, who works as a play-by-play analyst for the team, reacted to Van Gundy’s comment:
“Stan Van Gundy saying Draymond has no intent popping Naz Reed in his face is egregious! Stop man”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Flailing after a foul and hitting an opposing player seems to be a Draymond Green specialty. The last time he did it was in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets. Fred VanVleet, who was called for a reach-in foul, got smacked in the face after Green swung his hand.
The same scenario happened against Naz Reid, who slapped the ball from Green. Once Green felt the contact, he flailed and elbowed Reid on the neck.
Referee Tony Brothers, who stood a few feet from the play, promptly signaled for a review. Green was incensed when the referees gave him a technical foul. Jimmy Butler and a few Warriors teammates had to hold him back when he started berating one of the officials. Steve Kerr had to save Green from ejection by forcing him to the bench for Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Draymond Green is courting suspension with accumulated technical fouls
The technical foul Draymond Green received in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves was his fifth in the playoffs. He is two away from a one-game suspension. Green also has two flagrant fouls, two shy of another suspension.
A suspension against Green will be costly for the Golden State Warriors, who are already without Steph Curry. The two-time MVP is dealing with a hamstring strain that will keep him out for at least Games 2, 3 and 4. If Green is suspended, the Warriors face a tall task of beating the Timberwolves.
Draymond Green captains the Dubs’ defense and is one of the team’s best playmakers. A suspension, even for just one game, could be a series-changer.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.