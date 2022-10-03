“Suns back to poverty”, “Update: The Phoenix Suns are still frauds” - Fans show no remorse to Devin Booker and Co. as they lose to Adelaide 36ers in an exhibition game

The Phoenix Suns became the first NBA team to lose an international exhibition game since 2016 and the fifth in the last decade following their loss to the Adelaide 36ers. The Australian franchise beat the 2021-22 NBA season's best regular-season record holders 134-124 on the road.

The Suns have already had a tumultuous offseason. They were back among the league's elite over the last two seasons, making an NBA Finals appearance in 2021. However, a 33-point loss in Game 7 of the conference semis against the Mavericks last season humbled them big time.

Misery followed after Suns' owner Robert Sarver was suspended due to workplace misconduct. They are preparing for a change in ownership after Sarver reportedly started the process of selling the franchise.

Another issue for the Suns has been Deandre Ayton's relationship with head coach Monty Williams. Despite their success over the last two years, the Suns aren't as feared as they were last summer.

Non-Suns fans and rival players haven't been impressed with how Phoenix's stars and fans have conducted themselves off the court over the last two years. NBA Twitter saw the Suns' embarrassing loss to the 36ers as the perfect opportunity to get back at them.

One fan wrote:

"Suns back to poverty"

Another added:

“Update: The Phoenix Suns are still frauds”

Here are some more rib-tickling reactions:

⚡️ @HoodiDrew Devin Booker working out in the arena after losing to the 36ers Devin Booker working out in the arena after losing to the 36ers 😭 https://t.co/XwdTZakcMj

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Suns gettting cooked by DoorDashers with all due respect Suns gettting cooked by DoorDashers with all due respect 💀https://t.co/I2e5xrWZOt

O🅿️timistic Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState Update: The Phoenix Suns are still frauds Update: The Phoenix Suns are still frauds

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly 🏽 Congratulations to Luka Doncic, Craig Randall, and Robert Franks on becoming the new co-owners of the Phoenix Suns Congratulations to Luka Doncic, Craig Randall, and Robert Franks on becoming the new co-owners of the Phoenix Suns 👏🏽

Luciano @HighKey_Mars @SBNation @Dom_2k Suns when facing a team led by a foreign player @SBNation @Dom_2k Suns when facing a team led by a foreign player https://t.co/cOEb8PlQkp

Mamba 💜💛 @ishtarthegreat Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Craig Randall II and Robert Franks combined for 67 PTS and 15 3PM



(via

Phoenix Suns falls to the Adelaide 36ers at home, 134-124 🤯Craig Randall II and Robert Franks combined for 67 PTS and 15 3PM(via @NBATV Phoenix Suns falls to the Adelaide 36ers at home, 134-124 🤯Craig Randall II and Robert Franks combined for 67 PTS and 15 3PM(via @NBATV)https://t.co/nvJwnKUC0c Saving this tweet for when Suns fans get 2021 cocky again twitter.com/bleacherreport… Saving this tweet for when Suns fans get 2021 cocky again twitter.com/bleacherreport…

SpottedJay @JayFirstAccount @TheHoopCentral And these niggas supposed to make the playoffs? @TheHoopCentral And these niggas supposed to make the playoffs?

™️ @itsburgan @TheHoopCentral Did Chris Paul hit a huge three to cut the lead to ten @TheHoopCentral Did Chris Paul hit a huge three to cut the lead to ten

Craig Randall II and Robert Franks key architects of 36ers' win over the Phoenix Suns

The Adelaide 36ers put a clinic on the offensive end of the floor to script an unlikely win over the Phoenix Suns. They shot 55.4% from the floor and made an impressive 24 3-pointers.

Guard Craig Randall II and forward Robert Franks combined to score 67 points, shooting 15 of 27 from deep. The 36ers used most of their best players on the night, which many believe helped them win the match.

However, every Phoenix Suns starter played roughly 22 minutes apiece. Their bench depth also looked good. Cameron Payne scored a team-high 23 points for the Suns.

Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton scored 22 points each. Meanwhile, Chris Paul had six points and 12 assists and Devin Booker finished with 13 points on five of eight shooting.

Cameron Johnson made his way into the starting lineup to replace Jae Crowder, who is on the trade block and won't be participating with the Suns anymore. It was the Suns' first preseason game, but they need to find some momentum with the new season starting soon.

Their previous outing was a 30+ point loss against the Mavericks, so the team's spirits could be low after losing to the Adelaide 36ers.

Poll : 0 votes