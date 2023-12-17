Suns' big three on hold after latest report: Bradley Beal out for weeks

It appears that fans won't be able to see Bradley Beal play again as the star guard suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the New York Knicks on Friday night. It comes as a huge blow to Phoenix Suns fans, considering how they haven't been able to enjoy their big three.

Most of the season, Beal has missed games due to a back injury suffered earlier this year. Before his return on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, Beal only played three games. While many were hopeful that the Suns guard would stick around and help Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Beal only played three games.

According to prominent reporter Shams Charania, Beal is expected to miss a few weeks. The result of his X-ray came back negative, and it seems like he won't be missing as many games as when he did due to his back injury. Suns fans will hope that Beal makes a speedy recovery and see their big three in full force.

How has Bradley Beal impacted the Suns on his return?

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

It has been quite some time since we've last seen Bradley Beal play at least 60 or more games in a season.

By the looks of his injuries this year, it appears that he might not hit the 60-game mark for Phoenix. While Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were able to hold down the fort in Beal's absence, they could only do so much.

However, given how Beal missed a plethora of games this season due to a back injury, his hardwood return on Tuesday exposed his lack of chemistry with the team.

During his comeback game against the Golden State Warriors, the coaching staff limited Beal's playing time, which is understandable why the shooting guard didn't contribute too much that game.

Beal added 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes of play. Despite his limited minutes, the Phoenix Suns guard could've done more considering how Durant didn't play the Warriors game.

In Bradley Beal's second game against the Brooklyn Nets, the coaching staff granted him more playing time, but he produced similar numbers from his first game back. In 34 minutes of play, Beal added 14 points and four assists.

Fans might say that it could be due to court rust, but that isn't the case. In the two full games Beal played on his return, he shot 54.1%. That means his shots were going in, and it's clear that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are the main characters of the team.

Nevertheless, having Bradley Beal back didn't necessarily impact the Suns as much as the team would have hoped for.