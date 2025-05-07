Suns' GM Brian Gregory weighs in on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal’s future in Phoenix as trade rumors heat up

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal aren't leaving the Phoenix Suns despite the trade rumors. Suns GM Brian Gregory opened up about his relationship with Durant and Beal. Gregory then shared what type of future he sees for his two star players next season.

Brian Gregory is fond of both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The GM then clarified that his priority right now is to give Durant and Beal the coach that they deserve while still trying to improve the roster in the upcoming draft.

"I have a very, very good relationship with both those guys. Kevin (Durant) gave me a nice hug in the weight room the other night… I had a great dinner with Brad Beal. ... My main focus right now to be honest with you is finding the right head coach for those guys."

It's no secret that Durant was on the trading block before the 2024-25 trade deadline. Many anticipated KD's next chapter by the start of February. However, the Suns organization decided not to pull the trigger and kept their star forward.

Meanwhile, Beal was also on the trading block due to his inconsistent performances this season. Suns fans wanted him out, and the organization had every reason to let him go. However, he was let off the hook and surprisingly stuck around as well.

Rockets possible landing spot for Kevin Durant if Suns decide to trade him

With many NBA teams now in their offseason, it's the season for the management of each organization to play chess. Every offseason, teams do their best to make necessary adjustments to come in stronger the next season. With that in mind, Kevin Durant seems to be one of the hottest pieces that could be moving soon.

While Phoenix Suns GM Brian Gregory confirmed that he has no intentions of trading Durant, ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that trading the star forward to the Houston Rockets isn't out of the question.

While the Rockets were knocked out of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, they fell with grace. The young Houston team was able to push the more experienced Golden State Warriors to seven games, a clear indication of their potential in the coming years.

Having that said, the only piece missing from their roster is a veteran star who could lead them to the ultimate goal. Could Durant be that missing piece or will the Rockets look for a younger yet equally tenured option? Only time will tell.

