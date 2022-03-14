"Suns heard that AD quote and took it personally" - Reddit grills LA Lakers for giving 48 points up in a quarter to Phoenix Suns, users pour in hilarious comments

Without Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook couldn’t stop the Phoenix Suns from carving up the LA Lakers. Right from the opening tip, Phoenix took advantage of the Lakers’ comically poor effort on both ends of the floor to drop 48 points on their rivals. It was so bad that the lopsided final score almost did not do justice to the pummeling the Suns rained on the hapless Lakers.

Before the beatdown, the Phoenix Suns might have had added whiteboard material to fire them up against the LA Lakers. Davis minced no words in an earlier interview, saying that Phoenix only won last season’s first-round matchup between the Suns and Lakers because he was injured. He could not have chosen a poorer time to say those words as Phoenix came out with fire in their eyes.

Basketball fans on Reddit had a grand time roasting Davis’ ill-timed comments that likely just fueled the Phoenix Suns’ fire:

To this day, likely all of the Lakers Nation probably thought the same thing as Anthony Davis. AD’s presence in the lineup, though, wasn’t a guarantee of success for the LA Lakers. He struggled badly in Game 1 against the Suns, finishing with only 13 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Davis did play better until he was hurt, but it remains uncertain if they could have beaten the Suns in the series.

Anthony Davis hyperextended his knee in Game 3 before suffering a groin injury in Game 4. Without him in Game 5, the LA Lakers were smoked by the Phoenix Suns in to take a 3-2 lead. He was visibly bothered by the injury and could not help the Lakers get back into the series with a series-clinching loss to Phoenix.

Often an overlooked fact in that series was Chris Paul’s shoulder injury in Game 1. He was hardly a factor in Games 2 and 3, before playing much better the rest of the series. Perhaps LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel summed it up best:

“We’ll never know.”

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns twitter.com/mcten/status/1… Dave McMenamin @mcten Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” "We'll never know." Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis being hurt in series. #Lakers "We'll never know." Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis being hurt in series. #Lakers #Suns twitter.com/mcten/status/1… https://t.co/joRsZKSFKH

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton belittle Anthony Davis’ LA Lakers would have won assumption

A repeat of last year's post-season matchup between the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers will be mouth-watering. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The Phoenix Suns' starting center Deandre Ayton was reserved in his reply regarding Davis’ pre-game comments about the Sun’s playoff win against the Lakers.

"If it happened to any one of us, and we had to play them and we were missing people like that, they would've killed us," Suns center Deandre Ayton said. "It would've been no mercy. At the end of the day, we've all got to come out and play. Just competing at the end of the day. Injuries are part of the game."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Lakers "Injuries are part of the game." Deandre Ayton on Anthony Davis comments that his groin injury decided the playoff series last year. #Suns "Injuries are part of the game." Deandre Ayton on Anthony Davis comments that his groin injury decided the playoff series last year. #Suns #Lakers https://t.co/8Pi1VkPdTl

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, however, had a more colorful response to Davis. He took exception to what the LA Lakers big man had to say regarding the Suns vs Lakers series last post-season:

"If ifs was a fifth, we'd all be drunk. If my auntie had something between her legs, she'd be my uncle. It's a lot of ifs in this game. You look at history along the lines, there's something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high road, you have to make a comment like that, it's kind of funny."

The Suns are likely to be the No.1 seed in the West, while the Lakers could still enter the playoffs via the play-in as the 8th seed. If that happens, what was said last night could add fuel if and when the Suns and Lakers meet again in the postseason.

