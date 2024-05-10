"Suns hired Darvin Ham Sr": NBA fans abuzz as Mike Budenholzer reportedly hired as Phoenix's new head coach

Following reports of Frank Vogel's one-season tenure with the Phoenix Suns coming to a close, former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is in prime position to land the Suns' head coach position, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Several NBA fans shared some interesting reactions with the team's front office heading into this new direction for the 2024 season.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Suns had huge expectations placed on their team, considering the formation of the big three tandem of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, the team struggled to find any form of consistency throughout the regular season, finishing as the sixth seed (49-33 record) in the Western Conference.

Despite having a juggernaut-like offense with three capable shotmakers, the team got sent home in the first round of the NBA playoffs, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a 4-0 series sweep. The Suns' front office knew that it needed to make some changes if they were going to salvage the championship window of their unit.

Budenholzer is reportedly receiving a contract worth eight figures per year. Following the reports of the new hiring, the NBA fans shared their reactions on X.

"Lmao Suns hired Darvin Ham Sr."

Meanwhile, X user NoahMuse (@JoakimMuse) argued that Mike Budenholzer might be placed at a disadvantage.

"Eight figures a year for the Suns to scapegoat him again for a bad roster," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Kory Waldron (@Just_KWal) pointed out the potential of Budenholzer utilizing the Suns' roster pieces properly.

"Mike Budenholzer runs a better style than Vogel in terms of the current roster construction. This move will make the Suns better," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Mid-Major Basketball (@midmajorball) highlighted an interesting advantage for Budenholzer.

"Luckily for him, the team is built around only three players so Coach Bud won't be forced to have to try to make in-game adjustments," the fan posted.

X user Ryan (@rmurph171) argued that several individuals will mock this move by the Suns but will quickly change their tone once the team makes its way to the top of the standings.

"Everybody talking now but going to change up real quick when Suns back on top," the fan posted.

Mike Budenholzer's statement after getting fired by the Milwaukee Bucks

After a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the eight-seeded Miami Heat back in the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks decided it was time to move on from Mike Budenholzer after five seasons with the franchise.

Following the end of his tenure, Budenholzer released a statement in which he thanked the Bucks organization and the fanbase for their tremendous support.

"The city of Milwaukee and the entire Bucks organization took us in and treated us like we were part of their own family," Budenholzer said. "... Together we won an NBA Championship. The memories of the parade, watching the entire city celebrating with the players and staff as the buses made their way through the streets of Milwaukee, that is something we will all cherish forever."

With the Phoenix Suns, Budenholzer has the opportunity to maximize the team's offensive potential, considering what he was able to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. During his time in Milwaukee, they had a 115.4 offensive rating.