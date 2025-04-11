Suns owner Mat Ishbia buying stakes in Chicago White Sox causes stir among NBA fans

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has reportedly increased his stake in the Chicago White Sox. Evan Sidery of Forbes reported on Friday that Mat and his brother, Justin Ishbia, have increased their shares in the MLB team and are now listed as co-owners of the White Sox, alongside Jerry Reinsdorf.

Justin's decision to increase his stake was nothing new. In February, reports surfaced that he stopped his plans to buy the Minnesota Twins. Instead, he opted to increase his ownership stake with the White Sox, which could potentially make him the majority owner of the organization in the future.

However, the news about Ishbia's financial move didn't sit well with some fans. They revealed their thoughts on the billionaires' recent move on X.

"They have no clue on how to pwn a sports franchise. Hopefully they ruin the white sox," a fan said.

"Ishbia ruining another franchise," another fan said.

"Thank God these goofs aren’t buying the Twins," one fan said.

Suns fans were especially expressive with the news about Ishbia.

"As a Suns fan I say good luck White Sox fans you'll need it," a fan said.

"This is how they get Beal to Chicago lmaooo," another fan said.

"F**k off and sell the Suns @Mishbia15," one fan said.

The Ishbia brothers have been involved with the White Sox since 2021 after they quietly invested in the franchise. Now, they're recognized as majority owners alongside Reinsdorf, the longtime owner of the baseball team and the Chicago Bulls.

Mat Ishbia's previous statement about the Suns has resurfaced online

The 2024-25 NBA season has not been the best for the Suns. They've struggled the entire year to find their rhythm and are now eliminated from the Play-In race, finishing the season out of the top five in the Western Conference.

Most fans blame how the roster was built since they traded for Bradley Beal. The contract of the All-Star guard isn't team-friendly as he's expected to make $53.7 million in the 2025-26 season. Beal's contract has made his partnership with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant the highest-paid trio in the NBA.

However, some blame Ishbia for his influence on how the roster is constructed. This season has been worse for the organization since they couldn't even secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Because of this, his press conference from last season's disaster where he assured everyone that there's no need to panic, has resurfaced online. In the presser, Ishbia claimed that the Suns are in a great position and that it's not hard to fix it.

Unfortunately, the second attempt to run with the trio of Booker, Durant and Beal has made things worse for the Phoenix franchise.

Major decisions are expected to happen for the team in the offseason.

