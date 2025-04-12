Suns rumored to follow Nuggets' shock blueprint by sacking coach Mike Budenholzer & GM James Jones amid rebuild talks

The Phoenix Suns have a lot on their plate after missing out on both the NBA playoffs and the play-in tournament. With a 35-45 record, the team will finish the 2024–25 season outside of the top 10 in the Western Conference. This marks the franchise’s first playoff absence since the 2018–19 season, when it finished last in the West.

Following a tumultuous campaign, significant changes are expected. One NBA analyst suggested the team could follow a path similar to the Denver Nuggets, who fired both general manager Calvin Booth and coach Michael Malone this week.

Forbes’ Evan Sidery floated the idea on his X (formerly Twitter) account, speculating on the state of the Suns organization. In 2022, general manager James Jones received a contract extension after the team reached the NBA Finals in 2021. However, Sidery reported that there hasn’t been any discussion of a new deal between Jones and the team.

Jones began his tenure as Suns GM in 2019 after serving as interim GM in 2018. One of his first moves was firing head coach Igor Kokoskov and hiring Monty Williams. From there, he steadily built a competitive roster that helped elevate star guard Devin Booker.

Among his most impactful moves was acquiring veteran guard Chris Paul, who played a key role in the team’s run to the Finals.

Uncertainty surrounds Suns coach Mike Budenholzer

Many believe the Suns will have a new head coach next season — their third in as many years — after their disappointing 2024-25 campaign. Following the team’s 125–112 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about his future with the organization.

Budenholzer said he has not yet spoken with owner Mat Ishbia about what comes next.

"Nah. Like I said, it's raw. We just lost. It's been a tough season. There's been no conversations. So we'll process this and we'll figure out how we can be better," he said.

Bud was hired to replace Frank Vogel, who led the Suns to a 49–33 record last season and a sixth-place finish in the West. However, the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Under Budenholzer, the Suns, operating with a big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, were unable to remain competitive and ultimately missed the postseason altogether.

