"Suns said no to Randle, Naz and 3 firsts?" - NBA fans abuzz as Timberwolves’ last-minute bid for Kevin Durant-Anthony Edwards duo falls through

For the most part, the Minnesota Timberwolves did not make much noise during a headline-making 2025 NBA trade season. At the last minute, though, they joined the din, drawing plenty of responses from fans online.

As per insider Chris Haynes, the Timberwolves took a stab at pairing Anthony Edwards with one of the sport's all-time greats shortly before the trade deadline on Thursday:

"The Timberwolves tried pairing Anthony Edwards and KD [Kevin Durant] at the buzzer of the trade deadline but it fell through, per @ChrisBHaynes," tweeted Jacob Ryan Ortiz on his X account Legion Hoops. For emphasis, Ortiz added, "Wow."

Ortiz's astonishment at Haynes's report was shared by online users, who wondered loudly about the terms of the trade floated by the Wolves:

"Suns said no to Randle, Naz and 3 first rounders?" one online user surmised.

"Don’t nobody want Rudy gobert for KD tbf," another online user claimed.

Other netizens were left wondering what an Edwards-Durant tandem would have looked like:

"KD and Ant would of been a movie," said one netizen.

"this duo would’ve fed generations," claimed another.

"Now this would have been WILD. How far would a duo of Ant and KD go?" added another.

However, one fan was skeptical that the Ant-KD duo would've worked.

"Ant and Kd is literally just dbook and Kd, wont work," the fan said.

Edwards, of course, has gone on record to express his admiration of Durant, calling the two-time champion his "big brother" and his "favorite player of all time.

Last season, the Edwards-led Timberwolves swept Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. A few months after their intense postseason duel, Ant-Man and KD helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Report: Minnesota Timberwolves showed interest in veteran point guard

Ultimately, the Timberwolves made no moves that sent shockwaves across the league. All that fans can do, then, is to dive into the scenarios that the Wolves were said to have been exploring.

According to insider Michael Scotto, one of those scenarios was Lonzo Ball coming to Minnesota:

This report came out two days before the trade deadline, but nothing came of it. Amid all the hypothericals, Wolves fans are certainly hoping that the front office has a plan for the team's short-term and long-term future.

