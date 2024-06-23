Suns set to have major setback with veteran reportedly planning free agency departure: Report 

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is set to be on the move once again, as Forbes’s Evan Sidery on Sunday reported that the 35-year-old is planning to decline the player option for a further year on his contract.

Gordon had signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Phoenix Suns after he was waived by the LA Clippers in February 2023. That gave him a player option for the 2024-25 season, which he is now set to decline. The move means that he will be joining his fourth team in three seasons, as several teams are expected to line up for the signature of a player who has proved he still has plenty to contribute.

Gordon averaged 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Phoenix Suns this season, which saw him make 68 appearances, including 24 starts. He also heavily contributed off the bench in the Suns’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which they lost 4-0.

An elite 3-point sharpshooter throughout his career, Gordon was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2017 and shot at 37.8% for Phoenix this season. The disappointing way in which the Suns campaign ended was bound to lead to major roster changes, but it seems to have kickstarted with one made at the player’s behest.

The news comes after The Athletic last week reported that Gordon was "50-50" concerning his decision over the player option. However, it appears to now have been made, which spells bad news for the Phoenix Suns.

Eric Gordon refusing player-option for Phoenix Suns opens door for return to Houston Rockets?

Eric Gordon has previously made one return to his former team already. The seventh pick of the 2008 NBA draft, Gordon started his career with the LA Clippers and charted a return in 2023 after seven years with the Houston Rockets.

Going back to Houston could be an option.

"It's great to be back here — I have a lot of good memories," Gordon said after a win over Houston in December. "I had a lot of fun here in my career. A major turning point in my career was to come to Houston. ... I made a lot of 3s here — a ton of them. It was a great place for me."

Gordon was an integral part of the Rockets during the James Harden era and won his Sixth Man of the Year award during his spell in Houston as well.

The Suns might need to delve into the free-agency market for a replacement, considering there is uncertainty about the future of Damion Lee, which leaves only Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen as guard options.

Lee is facing a similar situation and has control over his future in that he can choose to enter free agency by declining his player option.