Suns star Devin Booker flaunts an incredible car collection, estimated to be worth over $500,000

Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker does not have the most expensive car collection among NBA players. Chris Paul, LeBron James, Steph Curry and James Harden also have a pool of vehicles that may be the most expensive in the league. Booker, however, may have the most sought-after group of automobiles based on what he has shown to the public over the past few years.

After eight seasons, all with the Suns, “Book” has earned roughly $130 million in the NBA. He is also one of the hottest product endorsers in the league, which has only added to his already growing bank account.

Part of that money has been allocated to his passion for vintage cars. Led by a Ferrari 488 Spider, which is reportedly worth around $292,000, Devin Booker’s collection could easily be over $500,000.

Devin Booker’s impressive car collection

#5 1959 Chevrolet Impala

Nicknamed “Pretty Penny,” Devin Booker’s 1959 Chevy Impala has the most nostalgic vibe among his vintage cars. This was the model that ruled America’s streets in the 1960s.

The three-time All-Star called Chevrolet his favorite brand so it isn’t surprising he owns a car with the distinctive wing-modeled rear and lavish upholstery. Booker arrived for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks in the stunning car.

The Phoenix Suns lost the championship but one of the lasting images of that series was Booker’s Game 1 entrance riding “Pretty Penny.” The vintage car is usually worth around $80,000 but could easily go over $100K based on the features.

#4 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

Devin Booker’s love for Chevrolet continues with the 1995 Impala SS. The shooting guard was rumored to be enamored by its long history. The vehicle was reportedly used by cops and even taxi drivers in the 90s before he bought the said automobile.

The car is said to be priced between $20K to $60K and could still be more expensive with add-ons. It doesn’t have the classic look of his 1959 Impala but the hood covers a much more powerful engine. The said car can go from 0-60 MPH in 7.1 seconds and is driven by a 5.7L V8 engine.

#3 Buick Grand National

Devin Booker also has the “Vin Diesel car” of the “Fast and Furious” fame. The Buick Grand National became even more popular as it was the vehicle used by Dominic Toretto, the character played by the actor.

The former Kentucky star owns two of these superb vehicles. He uses one for daily use while the second model is just part of his collection.

The Buick Grand National is reportedly worth $ 45K to $90K.

#2 Chevrolet K5 Blazer

After “Pretty Penny,” Booker also has “Uncle Larry” in his garage. While Booker’s Impalas are at home on the street, the K5 Blazer is an off-road classic. Chevrolet rolled out the vehicle in 1969 and was once one of its most reliable and sturdy models.

A lowered suspension and a light-shade color make the SUV also an eye-catcher on the streets. The vehicle is reportedly worth $ 15K to $75K.

#1 Ferrari 488 Spider

A Ferrari was almost a guarantee in Devin Booker’s car collection. The prancing horse logo is a must-have for most vehicle lovers so it was no surprise “Book” had one in his garage.

The 488 Spider is the most expensive in the Phoenix Suns superstar's pool of cars and has the most updated technology. It is worth $292K.