Suns Trade Rumors: $24,107,143 Warriors star coveted in return for Kevin Durant's potential reunion with Steph Curry

The NBA has already seen two shocking trades take place in the last couple of days. Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox joined the San Antonio Spurs, with Zach LaVine heading to the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team deal.

As per reports, the Golden State Warriors are aggressively pursuing a reunion with Kevin Durant, and with the Phoenix Suns deeming him as 'doubtful' for Wednesday's game vs. the OKC Thunder, it seems like something might be going down.

Notably, The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Suns are asking for a king's ransom in return for their superstar forward. Apparently, they even want Draymond Green and his $24,107,143 yearly salary.

"League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet," the report read.

The report added that the Warriors have been met with "exorbitant" asking prices in all of their inquiries, and they would be hard-pressed to include several young players as well.

Kevin Durant calls out NBA teams after Luka Doncic trade

Kevin Durant has faced criticism for his free-agency decisions and frequent team changes. Following the Luka Doncic trade, he responded to those critics.

"It's always been transactional," Durant said. "Players are held to a different level of loyalty and commitment to a program, but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside world, whether from media members or fans. We all should be held to that same standard. It's a transactional game. It's a lot of money involved, a lot of business involved."

The Doncic trade shook the league to its core, and if a 25-year-old superstar can be traded just months after taking the team to the NBA Finals, no one might be safe.

Teams always consider their best interests when making a move, regardless of how that move might affect the players.

NBA stars get top-notch compensation for their services, and they get to play basketball for a living, but that doesn't make this business any less cruel.

