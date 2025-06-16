Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix eyeing 7’3 star, Andrew Wiggins and Kel’el Ware amid Kevin Durant talks

It looks like the Phoenix Suns are in for a big overhaul to their roster this offseason, with rumors about Kevin Durant's departure increasing day by day. On Monday, NBA Central reported on the Suns having interest in the Celtics' 7-foot-3 center, Kristaps Porzingis.
The NBA news outlet credited insider Jake Fischer, who offered detailed insight in a Monday article on "The Stein Line."
"I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster. Sources say you can likewise add Phoenix to the list of teams that had been hoping to elbow its way into Myles Turner's free agency this summer," Fischer wrote.
Another report from Forbes' NBA contributor, Evan Sidery, reported Phoenix's interest in Andrew Wiggins and Kel'el Ware, who could be the Miami Heat's trade pieces in a potential Durant trade.
Sidery cited insider USA Today's Michael Scotto as his source in his X post. Scotto gave a detailed account of Durant's trade potential with the Heat in an article published on Monday on HoopsHype.
"The Suns have done background work on Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "A key factor in Miami’s chances of landing Durant could hinge on whether the franchise is willing to part with talented 21-year-old big man Kel’el Ware, who’s of interest to Phoenix."
While the Suns are looking to make the best out of a Kevin Durant deal, the 15-time All-Star has been linked with several teams, but no concrete offer has materialized yet.
Insider reveals Suns' Kevin Durant's preferred destinations out of Phoenix
Although Kevin Durant hasn't made an official statement, it's increasingly clear the Suns won't have the two-time NBA champion on their roster next season.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania shed light on KD's trade situation and revealed the basketball star's three preferred destinations, if a deal materializes during the offseason.
"The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term," Charania tweeted.
Although Phoenix failed to make the playoffs this season, Kevin Durant had an incredible individual season as usual. The slim reaper averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting from the field. Wherever he lands next, Durant's skill and experience will be a major asset.
