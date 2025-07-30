Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix tabled $70M more in guaranteed money than Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga

By Ubong Richard
Modified Jul 30, 2025 15:49 GMT
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Phoenix tabled $70M more in guaranteed money than Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga (image credit: getty)

Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga reportedly declined a two‑year, $45 million offer from the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns made a proposal that included nearly $70 million more in guaranteed money compared to the Warriors’ offer.

The Suns are described as “aggressive” in pursuing Kuminga via a sign‑and‑trade. However, Golden State is unmoved by the trade packages on the table. It's firm on its demands, including a first-round pick and a young upside asset.

“Kuminga prefers the longer-term offers presented by the Kings and Suns because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control, shown in part through the player option, sources said," Charania wrote.
"Phoenix's proposal is also nearly $70 million more guaranteed than the Warriors' offer.”

The Suns and Kings engaged in sign-and-trade discussions with the Dubs. Early proposals reportedly included Grayson Allen (Suns) and Devin Carter, Dario Šarić and draft picks (Kings). Golden State rejected both offers, citing insufficient value.

Golden State is reluctant to tender Kuminga the high salary he’s seeking. Such a deal would push the Warriors into the second tax apron and reduce their flexibility. Meanwhile, Kuminga could opt for the $7.9M qualifying offer and bet on himself for unrestricted free agency next year.

What’s next for Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga could accept the $7.9 million qualifying offer. If Golden State doesn’t agree to a sign-and-trade or extend a better offer, he could accept the QO and become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

It will give him complete control over his future next summer. However, it would limit his earnings this year, and it comes with injury risk. If he accepts the QO, he gains veto power over any trade, significantly reducing the Warriors’ leverage.

Kuminga could also push for a sign-and-trade. He and his camp prefer the Suns’ or Kings’ offers as both are more lucrative and offer bigger roles. If pressure builds, Golden State may be forced to reconsider trade offers to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Another option would be for him to use his value as leverage. Kuminga is only 22 and averaged 15.3 points last season. His upside as a two-way player appeals to many teams.

Kuminga holds leverage in this situation. Golden State could either improve its offer, trade him or risk losing him for nothing. The Dubs have to decide whether to invest big in a young player they’ve developed, or flip him while he still has value.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

