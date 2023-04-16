Suns vs Clippers: Prediction, odds, where to watch

The NBA Playoffs have arrived. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will square off in one of the most anticipated first-round series matchups. There is a lot of star power in this series.

The Phoenix Suns (45-37) will be led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The LA Clippers (44-36) have Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook on their side. Paul George will not be available for the Clippers due to a right knee strain he suffered against the OKC Thunder on March 21.

The battle between two former Thunder teammates - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook - has garnered the most attention from fans and the media. Ever since Kevin Durant's departure from OKC in 2016, a rivalry matchup between the two former MVPs has always been part of NBA fans' playoff wishes.

Fans can expect highly competitive back-and-forth action from these two teams. Both are in their championship window and are under a lot of pressure to win.

Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns vs the LA Clippers

Phoenix will be hosting the Clippers at the Footprint Center for Game 1. Tip-off at 8:00 pm/ET. The game will be available to watch on TNT.

Here are the following Game 1 odds:

Moneyline: PHX (-320); LAC (+250)

PHX (-320); LAC (+250) Over/under: 225

225 Against the spread: PHX -7.5 (-108); LAC +7.5 (-110)

PHX -7.5 (-108); LAC +7.5 (-110) PHX: -275

-275 LAC: +220

Series winner odds:

PHX: -500

-500 LAC: +350

The Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns series expected to be highly competitive (Image via Getty Images)

Aside from the All-Star talent on both teams, the series will be decided by each team's supporting cast.

By acquiring Kevin Durant, the Suns lost a lot of their depth. Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder were included in the trade to the Brooklyn Nets. The team's depth outside their star players includes Damion Lee, Cameron Payne, Josh Okogie, Josh Landale, T.J. Warren and Bismack Biyombo.

The LA Clippers have a much deeper roster. Their supporting cast includes Norman Powell, Bones Hyland, Ivica Zubac, and Marcus Morris Sr. Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Nicholas Batum, and Mason Plumlee are also notable pieces.

The difference between the bench depth for each team is staggering. Phoenix cannot afford to lose any key players to injury. It has the potential to sway the series in favor of the Clippers.

The advantage that Phoenix has over LA is their defensive prowess. They ranked seventh in the league with a 112.3 defensive rating. The Suns are also better on offense. They rank 14th in the league with a 114.5 offensive rating.

The Clippers have been inconsistent on both the offensive and defensive end. They rank seventeenth in both categories with a 114.0 offensive rating and a 113.6 defensive rating.

