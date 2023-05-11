Suns vs Nuggets injury report: Lineup for Game 6 Western Conference semi-finals (May 11, 2023)

Ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets tonight, injury report and starting lineups have been finalized for both teams. The Suns find themselves in a must-win situation on their home court, hoping to extend the series to a decisive Game 7.

The Suns displayed impressive resilience in Games 3 and 4, showcasing their ability to thrive even in the absence of Chris Paul. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant stepped up admirably, although their shooting efficiency dipped slightly in Game 5. However, with elimination on the line, fans can expect the Suns' star duo to bring their A-game against a vulnerable Denver defense.

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game 5

In the previous home games of this series, the Suns implemented a strategy that allowed Nikola Jokic to shine while stifling the supporting cast. It's uncertain whether they can execute this tactic again in Game 6 and turn the tables in their favor.

Projected Starting Lineups and Injury Report: A Closer Look at the Suns vs Nuggets key players

Unfortunately for the Suns', Chris Paul is still struggling with his groin injury as he is listed out in the injury report from Game 6. Cameron Payne will once again step in as the starting point guard. Additionally, there are concerns surrounding Deandre Ayton, who is nursing a rib injury.

Although his status is listed as questionable, the Suns have the luxury of relying on Jock Landale, who has provided valuable minutes off the bench as a backup center. Nonetheless, the burden of guiding the top-heavy Suns to victory falls heavily upon the shoulders of Booker and Durant.

Projected starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns:

PG: Cameron Payne

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Josh Okogie

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Deandre Ayton

Compared to their opponents, the Nuggets have been fortunate with the Injury report, boasting a relatively healthy roster. Nikola Jokic has been nothing short of exceptional, consistently recording triple-doubles and leading his team's charge.

However, for Denver to replicate their success in Game 6, they will need contributions from Bruce Brown and Michael Porter Jr. Jamal Murray's lack of success in long-range shooting lately may be a concern.

Projected starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets:

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: K. Caldwell-Pope

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

With the Footprint Center in Phoenix set as the battleground, the Denver Nuggets have an opportunity to secure a coveted spot in the 2023 Western Conference finals. With a 3-2 lead in the series, they will aim to build on their momentum from their commanding 16-point victory in Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Suns will keep aside the injury report and will look to defy the odds, relying on their home-court advantage and the resilience of their remaining roster.

