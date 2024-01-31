Super Bowl-bound George Kittle grabs all the attention at 76ers-Warriors with wife Claire Kittle, wearing $300 "Powerpuff Girls" dunks

George Kittle has had quite the week. On Sunday, he and the San Francisco 49ers pulled off an incredible 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions to advance to the Super Bowl. Two days later, Kittle showed up courtside with his wife, Claire, for the Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers game.

Kittle got an up-close look at MVP Joel Embiid battling against multiple-time MVP Steph Curry. The game was also on national TV on TNT, so Kittle got some on-camera time outside his NFL uniform.

George Kittle also made a splash with his footwear. He rocked some fresh kicks with a nod to the Golden State colors of blue and gold.

What was George Kittle wearing at the Warriors game?

George Kittle was rocking a special edition of the classic Nike SB Dunks Lows. He was wearing the “Powerpuff Girls Bubbles” colorway of the well-worn shoe.

There are dozens of colorways for Dunks. Some are more valuable than others. These specific Dunks were limited edition and hyped. They are available on resale sites like StockX for $300.

The shoes’ colors are “blue chill/deep royal blue/active pink”. There's also a yellow swoosh. They were released on the SNKRS app on Dec. 14. The shoes are a reference to the early 2000’s animated TV show “The Powerpuff Girls”.

The show aired on Cartoon Network and depicted three young girls who were created in a lab to be evil-fighting superheroes. Bubbles was the blue character and was joined by Blossom and Buttercup. The other two characters were also given special edition Nike Dunks. The Buttercups are a bright green. The Blossoms are a vibrant pink.

It's not the first time Nike has made some wild collaborations for a special edition of the SB Dunks. They once got together with Ben & Jerry’s to create a colorful edition of the shoe. The ice cream maker added their own flair to the sneakers. The shoes even featured a cow print upper panel.

George Kittle likely rocked the shoes from his NIke hookup. He's a Nike sponsored athlete and wears Nike cleats during his football games.

In fact, Kittle was seen rocking custom Air Jordan 1 cleats during his playoff games. The football shoes were red, white and gold to match the NIners uniform. Kittle could be getting some fresh new kicks for the Super Bowl in two weeks.

