"Super confident that we're gonna be alright" - Russell Westbrook's confidence undeterred after another terrible outing, upbeat about LA Lakers' playoff chances

Russell Westbrook has reiterated his confidence in the LA Lakers making the playoffs, despite a disappointing 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With their latest defeat, the Purple and Gold are now seven games below the.500 mark. They are ninth in the standings, and are in one of the play-in spots, but the 25-36 New Orleans Pelicans are lurking close by.

In the last few weeks, many have raised questions about the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs. However, Westbrook is confident of the team's chances of reaching the postseason.

When asked in his post-game interview about the tough spot the team are in and their chances of making the playoffs, Westbrook said:

"Super confident that we're gonna be alright."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I need to be better overall. What I'm doing right now isn't good enough." Russell Westbrook following a 5-17 shooting night in #Lakers loss to Dallas. "I need to be better overall. What I'm doing right now isn't good enough." Russell Westbrook following a 5-17 shooting night in #Lakers loss to Dallas. https://t.co/mgM55WBaxT

The 33-year-old has had a forgettable campaign. His poor form continued in the loss to the Mavs, as he managed only 12 points on 29.4% shooting.

Westbrook looked very disappointed during the post-game interview, admitting that he ought to be playing far better than what he is doing now. When asked what improvements he could bring to his game, he said:

"I need to be better overall. What I'm doing right now isn't good enough."

The former MVP, who has a stacked resume, moved to his hometown last year in search of a championship that has eluded him thus far. Many expected the trio of Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James to do the trick for the LA Lakers, but things have not gone as planned for them.

theScore @theScore 5-17 FG for just 12 points tonight. It was another rough one for Russell Westbrook. 5-17 FG for just 12 points tonight. It was another rough one for Russell Westbrook. 😬 https://t.co/lVea0zpjPH

With just 21 games left, the team are languishing in ninth place, and could face a scrap to even make the play-in tournament. However, if Russell Westbrook starts putting up big performances, the Lakers could catch fire and make the playoffs.

The Lakers will most certainly get a tough draw in the first round. However, considering that the team has elite players and all the slander they have received, the Lakers will look to get their campaign back on track.

Can Russell Westbrook help LeBron James lead LA Lakers into playoffs?

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has had a solid individual season. He is averaging 28.9 PPG on 52.0% shooting from the field.

Despite his best efforts, though, the Lakers are still struggling for consistency. Westbrook was expected to help King James lead the Purple and Gold to glory, but his stint with the team has been pretty underwhelming.

Nevertheless, James and Russell Westbrook still believe in the team's chances of winning the championship, which appears a long shot at the moment. With injuries and other setbacks, they have not been able to play with a full roster.

Moreover, in his 14-year NBA career, Westbrook has responded strongly when his back is against the wall.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James on Russell Westbrook, and how he can help him LeBron James on Russell Westbrook, and how he can help him https://t.co/1QW9Lx8g7s

Considering the same, Russell Westbrook will hope to rediscover his mojo, and start firing on all cylinders. He has a player like James alongside him. If there is a duo that could help the Lakers out of the mess they are in, it has to be them.

