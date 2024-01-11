“Supposed to lose sleep over it?”: Klay Thompson hits back at Warriors fans for booing team in testing times 

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson responded candidly after tonight's blowout loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, 141-105. This was anticipated to be the Warriors' homestand, where they started to appear like genuine contenders.

In the 24 minutes of game time he played, Thompson scored merely 13 points, four rebounds and two assists on 5-of-10 shooting. His splash brother, Stephen Curry also struggled in back-to-back games with just 15 points, six assists and a rebound in 25 minutes of play.

Both were taken out early due to the triviality of the remainder of the second half, as they trailed by 20 points or more.

Following the game, Thompson took to the podium for the usual post-game interview, where has was asked how it felt to be booed in back-to-back games at home which he is not accustomed to, playing in the Loyal Bay area.

Thompson replied:

“I don’t care. You supposed to lose sleep over it?”

Thompson was also asked how the mood in the locker room was especially after two blowout losses:

"Pretty deflating mood, but that's expected when you're blown out twice in a row at home."

He continued:

"We have to better, I think defensively. They shot a really high percentage from the field and the three. That's not our identity just relenting on defense that is so, I think we go to Chicago on Friday we just gotta establish that again."

Klay Thompson and Warriors disastrous outing leaves fans distraught

Tonight's 36-point loss marked a historical significance for the Warriors and their fans. This was their worst home loss since drafting Stephen Curry in 2009. The Warriors conceded back-to-back at least 130 points at home, which also marks the most in two consecutive games.

Guards Brandin Podziemski, Stephen Curry and a few other players waddled toward the bench while staring at the ground. The Warriors seemed set to give up over 70 points in the first half for the second consecutive game.

They would trail the whole game for the second time, much to the humiliation of blue-and-yellow-clad fans.

Steve Kerr took to the postgame with the following comments concerning their recent play, fans booing and their team morale:

"We deserved it for sure, fell behind immediately."

He continued:

"I think we're just lacking confidence right now, you know. You sort of get to a stage sometimes where you gotta lose your belief. It happens and that's what happened with our team these last few days. We've lost the spirit and confidence that has to carry you against talented teams night in and night out."

The loud jeers that were heard often on Wednesday could be the only thing that sticks in their mind from what was possibly the worst homestand in the team's recent history.

The Warriors suffered five heartbreaking losses throughout their last seven games. Notably losing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic's 35-foot game-winner.