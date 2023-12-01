"Surgical with this s**t": Trae Young posts savage caption featuring slithery crossover on Victor Wembanyama

Trae Young did not hold back after the Atlanta Hawks' close 137-135 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The point guard took to X to post a string of images and a clip of his slithery crossover on rookie Victor Wembanyama along with a savage caption to boot.

The win saw Atlanta improve to 9-9 on the season and take the ninth place in the East. The team had Young to thank for after his 45-point blitzkrieg lit up the AT&T Arena. The guard was keen to show that the win mattered, with the caption saying it all:

Surgical with this S**+ ! WeMove!

Young's 45 points came on a 13-of-16 shooting, but he struggled with just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc as he ended his evening with 14 assists. Also chipping in was Dejounte Murray (24 points, three rebounds and two assists).

For Spurs, Wembanyama had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Keldon Johnson had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Young and his consistency key for Atlanta Hawks this season

A drama-filled 2022-23 season saw Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks go through enough stress in the locker room.

Midway into their campaign, the Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan and handed over the role to Quin Snyder. The results were immediate, as they made the playoffs. However, a potential deep run was cut short, as they were sent packing 4-2 by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

This summer, Young was looked at as a potential trade candidate with the likes of the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls being potential suitors. However, the front office decided to run it back with Snyder and Young for one more season.

Young has been consistent this season, averaging 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists. In his last five games, he has notched up 30.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

The win against the Spurs may not have been pretty, but it was what the team needed after losing three of their last five games. Their next four contests are against potential title contenders.

Trae Young and the Hawks head to the Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks next and follow it up with a contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Soon after, they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets. Only time will tell if they can maintain their winning momentum.