"Surprised he Didn't Miss the Button": NBA Fans React as Russell Westbrook Lights The Beam in First Kings Win

The Sacramento Kings celebrated their first home win of the 2025–2026 season on Friday, defeating the Utah Jazz 105–104. After the final buzzer, the team continued its beloved tradition of “lighting the beam.” This time, the honor went to the Kings’ newest addition, Russell Westbrook, who proudly took part in the ritual.The clip of Westbrook lighting the beam quickly went viral on social media, prompting a wide range of reactions from fans.“Surprised he didn't miss the button,” @LakeShowERA wrote.LakeShowERA @LakeShowERALINK@SacramentoKings Surprised he didn't miss the button“Corny lol,” @WarrickCamDaGr8 said.“I don't know why. But it feels like Russ should have been in Sacramento,” @Iamthisiskg said.“I think that it’s only fair that every fan base in the NBA gets to absolutely love Westbrook and then absolutely hate him in a season,” @rickyboii21 said.“welcome to Sac officially, GOAT,” @thatl0calguy wrote.“just glad to see brodie on uh team .. great win tonite !” @drekoswavey said.Russell Westbrook once again came off the bench for Sacramento and made the most of his minutes. Though he played slightly less than in the season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, he delivered a stronger all-around game. In just over 17 minutes, he put up seven points, four assists and a steal while shooting an efficient 60% from the field.Russell Westbrook gets unnecessarily trolled by EuroLeague playerRussell Westbrook found himself in the spotlight on social media Friday, long before the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz even tipped off. The attention came after former NBA player Wade Baldwin, who now represents Fenerbahçe Beko in Turkey, made a snarky comment about Westbrook during a postgame interview.Reflecting on his own performance, 10 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and seven turnovers, Baldwin said:&quot;It's like a Westbrook on the Lakers stat line right there,&quot; Baldwin said.The remark quickly sparked backlash from NBA fans who saw it as a dig at Westbrook. Realizing the reaction, Baldwin took to social media to apologize.&quot;I tweaked … Russ damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies @russwest44,&quot; he tweeted.IV @The_Fourth_WadeLINKI tweaked … Russ damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies @russwest44Baldwin’s comparison came from Westbrook’s tendency during his time with the Lakers to fill the stat sheet while also recording a notable number of turnovers. Across his two seasons in Los Angeles, Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 3.7 turnovers per game.