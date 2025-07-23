"Surprised he didn't miss from that range" - NBA fans react as Klay Thompson throws perfect strike with ceremonial first pitch for Texas Rangers

Klay Thompson was at Globe Life Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the Texas Rangers when they faced the Athletics on Tuesday. Thompson wore the Rangers jersey and their helmet in his toss before posing with the team’s mascot.The Dallas Mavericks guard and four-time NBA champion threw a perfect strike, impressing fans in the arena.His surprise appearance on the pitch and near-perfect throw drew numerous reactions from NBA fans.&quot;Surprised he didn't miss from that range,&quot; one fan wrote.Martinez.Sol @MartinezOnChainLINKsurprised he didnt miss from that rangeBodog @BodogCALINKBro could pull an MJWeb3Hashira @Web3Hashira_LINKKlay out here splashing the strike zone like it’s a corner threeOthers echoed the earlier impressions of Thompson as they saw remnants of a good baseball player in his throw.Raffael @Raffael_AILINKKlay's got that precision! Just like in basketball, he knows how to hit the target.Austin Graham @adivrazaLINKThat's awesome, Klay! Love seeing athletes try different sports.FirstSportz @FirstSportzUSALINKThat ain't bad my guy 🫡Thompson's brother, Trayce Thompson, plays for the Boston Red Sox. His appearance in an MLB game came after news broke about his high-profile relationship with singer-rapper Megan Thee Stallion.While he looks to enjoy his time in the offseason, Thompson is expected to bounce back from a down year last season with the Mavericks, averaging just 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 39.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line.Thompson is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season for the Mavericks as the team looks to kickstart a new chapter with Anthony Davis and top rookie Cooper Flagg on the roster.Klay Thompson uplifts rookie who tries to model his game after himKlay Thompson got candid after learning Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is influenced by his game. In a message, Thompson gave encouraging words to Knueppel while being honest about his age and what he has done in the league.“What's up Kon,&quot; Thompson said. &quot;Thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me. It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young, athletes like yourself, who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch of what we started.“I'm just excited for your next chapter in the league. Never lose that confidence that got you here.&quot;Knueppel won the 2025 NBA Summer League MVP after leading the Hornets to the tournament championship. The rookie and Thompson would eventually see each other on the NBA court next season when their teams face off.