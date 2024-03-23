Suspected activity spotted in LeBron James' Beverley Hills neighborhood: Details of shady business in celebrity zone explored

LeBron James was recently in the headlines for an intriguing reason that had nothing to do with basketball. Shocking news came out that within a few meters of the LA Lakers superstar’s Beverly Grove residence were squatters maximizing an abandoned mansion. These people weren’t also the usual downtrodden kind that can barely make ends meet.

The said mansion had been used by these interlopers for reportedly almost everyday parties and get-togethers. Their guests weren’t also what one would readily describe squatters would look like. The people who came to such soirees were affluent, most were right at home with the 90210 zip code.

Per another report:

"Police are powerless, unable to evict the residents because they have driver’s licenses with the property address and produced rental agreements that the property agent denies."

The place, which is just down the block from LeBron James’ recently finished mansion, has been on the market since last year for $4.6 million. Morgan Gargiulo, who is looking to become a big-time actor, has taken hold of the residence. He allegedly charged entrance fees to join his gaudy parties and even offered rooms for a fee.

LeBron James likely had no idea something this shady was going on a stone’s throw away from his purchased property.

LeBron James’ Beverly Grove mansion is finally finished

In 2020, LeBron James bought a mansion that was previously owned by the legendary Kathryn Hepburn for $36.8 million. After two years of battling legal procedures, the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar finally had the go-signal to remodel the lot. Once the papers were all in order, the four-time champ promptly demolished the iconic place for what he would call his “dream home.”

Before it was torn down, Kathryn Hepburn’s old place had seven fireplaces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a huge film-showing room and a picturesque courtyard. The place had the feel and look of a classic Italian villa but situated on Beverly Hills. James had other ideas about what to do with the vast land.

From October last year until last month, constructors, developers, designers and architects worked tirelessly on the 2.5-acre lot to finish the lavish abode. After over four months of work, LeBron James’ “dream house” was finally finished. He has not given a tour of his mansion but one can assume he left no stone unturned to make it a special place for him and his family.