"Suspend that violent freak" - NBA fans floored as Giannis Antetokounmpo smacks teammate in heated Greece timeout exchange

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 16, 2025 21:50 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans floored as Giannis Antetokounmpo smacks teammate in heated Greece timeout exchange. (Image Source: Imagn)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has found himself on the wrong side of the internet after being caught on video hitting his national team teammate. In the video, the Greek men's national basketball team is shown in a huddle. Antetokounmpo is standing with the players, giving his input.

However, he then suddenly slaps his teammate on the back of his head. The clip has gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments with their opinions on the Bucks star actions.

One fan asked the authorities to suspend the Greek international as a consequence of his actions.

"Suspend that violent freak," the fan commented.
"Suspension or fine??? That was assault clear as day," another fan said.
"I bet his his bitch ass won't slap nobody in the association," another fan said.

Another set of fans mocked the Bucks star and compared it to Will Smith's infamous slap.

"Didn't realize Giannis was a Will Smith fan," one fan said.
"Will Smith would be impressed," another fan said.
"he Greek Freak Will Smithed him! 🤣" another fan said.

While Greece competes in the FIBA EuroBasket, their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has not yet suited up for them. The Milwaukee Bucks have not yet granted official approval for their star to play on the international stage, which has prevented him from participating in the tournament.

Kevin Garnett raves about Giannis Antetokounmpo's growth

Kevin Garnett, a prominent figure in NBA history, praised Giannis Antetokounmpo's development during his guest appearance on the 75th episode of the Hear District podcast. The Boston Celtics legend reminisced about training with the Greek Freak and commended his progress.

"It wasn’t until the third time, or I think I was a little older," Garnett said. "I think I was in Minnesota. I think we had a preseason game against Milwaukee, and I could tell just how… he looked like Bruce Lee. He looked super-ripped. He looked different."

He then revealed that in 2016, the then-Bucks coach, Jason Kidd, called him and invited him to work out with Antetokounmpo, as the Greek Freak had requested himself.

Later, the Celtics provided more details, sharing that he had worked out with the Bucks star for weeks, which was one of the best experiences of his life.

Working out with Garnett greatly helped Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went on to win the Most Improved Player award in 2017, and subsequently earned two MVP honors.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
