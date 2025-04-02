"Suspend him for the whole first round of the playoffs": Fans erupt as NBA investigates Ja Morant’s finger gun gestures toward Warriors 

Ja Morant and Stephen Curry battled in one of the more exciting games of the year Tuesday night, and the Golden State Warriors won out by nine points (134-125). However, one of the big things resulting from the game was Morant's gestures towards the Warriors bench and Buddy Hield, which offset technical fouls for both parties.

Ja Morant appeared to hold up finger guns toward the Warriors bench late in the game while Jimmy Butler was at the free throw line. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA is investigating the situation and trying to resolve the conflict. It is still unknown if Morant or Hield will receive any further punishment on top of the technical fouls they were given when it happened.

Ja Morant's use of such a gesture is cause for concern for Memphis Grizzlies fans, who had to endure Morant's off-the-court issues surrounding his ownership and alleged display of a firearm at a Denver nightclub two years ago. The point guard underwent a lengthy suspension and received outside help to deal with what he was going through. Since returning, Morant has put the issue behind him.

NBA fans were up in arms about how the league should handle Ja Morant's actions, with one Lakers fan suggesting somewhat jokingly that the All-Star point guard be suspended for the first round of the playoffs.

"Ban him he don’t help the sport anyways," one fan claimed.

"Ban this guy. He’s a thug," said another.

Other fans defended Ja Morant, saying he returned the gesture to Hield.

"BUDDY HIELD LITERALLY DID IT FIRST????" one fan pointed out, confused.

"Unbelievable!!! Any other player does this in the league and nobody bats an eye!" another fan said.

"At some point, it’s not about symbolism, it’s about judgment. Ja’s gotta tighten up," a NBA fan explained, looking out for Morant.

How has Ja Morant's reputation changed since his firearm drama?

Having joined the league and exceeded expectations as a rookie, Ja Morant was immediately hailed as one of the NBA's next big stars to step into the shoes of LeBron James and lead the league forward. However, since a 2023 controversy - where he reportedly had a firearm - Morant's image has taken a pounding and somewhat isolated him from his fellow professionals.

The 25-year-old point guard is still one of the league's best talents, although his and the Memphis Grizzlies's publicity has taken a dip. Young point guards - including the OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Timberwolves's Anthony Edwards - made themselves popular among NBA fans of late.

The present investigation of Ja Morant's finger gun gesture can result in further punishment, but his image among NBA fans has already been tarnished. He is beloved in Memphis, but more general fans are skeptical about what he represents and how he has chosen to represent himself on camera.

