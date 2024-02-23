"Switching hands is OFD": LeBron James perplexed by Kyrie Irving changing hands mid-air for insane layup 

LeBron James couldn't believe Kyrie Irving's pyrotechnics after the latter changed hands mid-air for a mind-boggling layup against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center on Thursday. The hand switch was one of the hallmarks of the guard's 29-point outing as the Dallas Mavericks won 123-113 in their first outing after the All-Star break.

It was a Luka Doncic show, as he led from the front with 41 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, while Irving did his wizardry to compound the Suns' woes in the Mavericks win.

James took to Instagram to share a clip of Irving dashing the rim and switching hands while airborne to get the shot in. The LA Lakers superstar was floored by what he saw as he wrote:

"At first glance I thought he laid it with the left, which would still be tough, but switching hands is OFD!!!!!!!"

Irving stunned the crowd with the layup as he barreled past three defenders. He cut to Eric Gordon's right side before switching hands mid-air while Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic could only watch in the paint.

Over the years, Irving has made a case for himself as one of the toughest players to guard on 1v1. Add to it his pace and control over the ball, which makes him one of the most lethal guards in the business.

Will Kyrie Irving reunite with LeBron James next season?

Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers has been a perennial topic of discussion. After the trade deadline, there were reports of LA pursuing some big names, which included Irving to pair him alongside LeBron James. The duo have solid chemistry, having played together and winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to The Athletic's Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, team and league sources indicate that the Lakers are expected to consider pursuing Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Mavs guard Irving.

This season, the 31-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 33 games. Injuries have played a part in the mercurial PG missing game time for Dallas, though.

Adding Irving would mean a massive boost for the Lakers, who have been on the lookout for another ball-handler and a potent offensive weapon to take the load off LeBron James.

One way Kyrie Irving could leave Dallas is if they endure another disappointing season. While they look poised to make the playoffs, it was a similar picture last season before they had an early offseason.