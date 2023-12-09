"Swooshes, a whole different level": Devin Booker reflects on 'dream' project with Nike ahead of $150 Book 1's exclusive release

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is set to join the elite group of athletes with their signature sneakers, courtesy of Nike. The highly anticipated Nike Book 1 shoe blends classic Nike styling and court readiness, supporting Booker's deadly midrange game.

Booker's love for classic design and playing style heavily influenced the creation of the Nike Book 1. The sneaker combines lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality. Early in the design process, the three-time NBA All-Star provided a handful of shoe silhouettes he found especially attractive, including the Air Force 1, Blazer and AJ1.

Talking about his project with Nike, Devin Booker said:

"You know, three years ago, I was bugging them about it. So it’s just really a dream come true, and I am not with any brands, like the swooshes, they’re whole different levels."

One of Booker's restored vintage cars, a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5, which he lovingly calls "Uncle Larry," also served as an inspiration. The vision of the shoe was clear: provide athletes with footwear that celebrated Booker's playing style with his love of classic design.

Devin Booker's tribute to his mentor

Devin Booker has a deep connection with the late Kobe Bryant, who served as his mentor. Before debuting his unreleased signature sneaker, the Kentucky product wore Bryant's kicks on the court throughout most of his career. Following Bryant's untimely passing, Booker got the phrase "Be Legendary" tattooed on his arm and continues writing it on all his footwear.

This phrase was a message from Bryant to Booker, written on a pair of game-worn shoes that Bryant signed for him. In a touching tribute to his late mentor, Booker debuted a Kobe-inspired colorway of the Nike Book 1. The confirmation for the heartfelt colorway release is still at large.

However, there is quite a buzz about the shoes. The Nike Book 1 is reported to feature elements that help with lateral stability, cushioning and underfoot responsiveness. The design teams at Nike layered Cushlon 2.0 foam within the midsole and added a rigid TPU sidewall for support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom airbag in the heel.

During a recent media interaction, the reporter asked:

"How much do you enjoy that aspect of the planning part of let’s do this here, let’s do this there, let's make this happen?"

Devin Booker replied:

"Yes! Finally coming to life now, I mean, this has been something they told me two and a half years ago."

The much-anticipated sneaker took around three years to come to fruition. However, it would be another hot topic for the sneakerheads. The outside of the shoe is all about aesthetics coupled with purpose. Work-wear canvas and twill on the upper provide further durability, while a suede collar and leather across the forefoot contribute to a plush and broken-in feel.

The Nike Book 1 is set to be released in Spring 2024. It will be available in two signature colorways. The retail price for each pair is fixed at $150. Fans can buy them from Nike, the SNKRS app and a slew of other retail partners following their launch.