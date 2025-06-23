T.J. McConnell's mom Shelly McConnell blasts ESPN cameraman for filming crying Pacers guard 

T.J. McConnell poured his heart out after the Indiana Pacers fell short in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. McConnell was emotional after the contest, crying in the arms of his mother, Shelly, who blasted the ESPN cameraman for filming his son.

During the ESPN broadcast, T.J. was in tears when his mother welcomed him with open arms in the team's tunnel after the Pacers' 103-91 loss. Shelly wasn't fond of the cameras in his son's face in his emotional state following the most heartbreaking defeat of his career.

"Stop, Stop!" Shelly told the cameraman.

The camera switched to a different part of the tunnel, showing Tyrese Haliburton standing on one leg and crutches, greeting his teammates. Haliburton suffered a right lower leg injury in the first quarter, believed to be a torn Achilles tendon. He dapped both Andrew Nembhard and Tony Bradley.

ESPN changed the angle again back to T.J. McConnell, who was still emotional following his 16-point effort in place of Haliburton. Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller hugged him as well, with Bennedict Mathurin not far behind.

The Pacers were very close to their first NBA championship, but Haliburton's absence and the OKC Thunder's defense were just too much. McConnell had seven turnovers, which was an uncanny stat given his reliability throughout the postseason.

Nevertheless, it has to be a proud moment for the Pacers despite the loss. They had one of the greatest postseason runs in NBA history that included several come-from-behind wins.

T.J. McConnell to have a big role for the Pacers next season

T.J. McConnell to have a big role for the Pacers next season. (Photo: IMAGN)

With fears of Tyrese Haliburton suffering a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot, the Indiana Pacers could be without their best player next season. The Pacers have some tough decisions to make, including Myles Turner's future in Indianapolis.

Turner didn't have the best performances in the NBA Finals and was outplayed by Obi Toppin. T.J. McConnell is expected to have a big role for the Pacers next season as the starting point guard, possibly splitting minutes with Andrew Nembhard.

Bennedict Mathurin could also get inserted into the starting lineup due to his scoring prowess. It will be interesting to see how the Pacers make the adjustments needed to stay competitive in a wide-open Eastern Conference next season.

