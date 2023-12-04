"Taco Tuesday!!!": LeBron James' superfan Yuqi Song expresses gratitude after dream to watch Lakers star comes true

LeBron James' superfan Yuqi Song was in attendance on Saturday to watch 'The King' play against the Houston Rockets. It was a dream come true for the Chinese singer, who was seen sporting a gold 23 hoodie and a Lakers beanie.

The icing on the cake was a 107-97 win for LA. James had 16 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in a game where his partner Anthony Davis dominated with 27 points and 14 rebounds. As for Song, watching the four-time NBA champion from the sidelines meant being more inspired to do better.

Soon after the game, she took to Instagram to share a series of images and had a wholesome caption that had Lakers fans all smiles.

"Today was really my lucky day!! Thank you for all the players that showed us such an amazing game!! Being a super fan of KingJames for more than 10years, watching him play in game in person has always been my dream.And!!! Today is really a dream come true.

"Thank you for inspiring me through out my career.I will step up my game too! Let’s go lakers!!

Song is active as a soloist in China and is also part of the South Korean girl group (G)I-dle, which made quite the debut in 2018. The 24-year-old has been a cast member of the Chinese variety show 'Keep Running' since 2019 and even hosted the KakaoTV reality show 'Learn Way' in 2020-21.

LeBron James is key to the LA Lakers championship aspirations this season

The LA Lakers are one of the teams pegged to make a deeper run this season. After their incredible recovery last season where they went from 0-5 to start the season to make the Western Conference Finals, the side led by LeBron James was already pegged to be championship contenders.

The summer saw the front office attempt to put the right pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their quest for another championship. On his part, the four-time MVP has been putting up the numbers.

In the 20 games so far, the veteran forward is averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists while playing 33.6 minutes per game. His last five games have seen him notch up 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Much of how the Lakers fare this season depends on LeBron James, who has proved that he still has it in him to win another title. In his six seasons with LA, the team has won just one championship, and the onus will be on the 38-year-old to lead them to another.