"Take your birth control": Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry jokes about not wanting a baby after tiring all-nighter

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry have been the talk of the town since they started dating in 2020. Their love story began on social media during the NBA's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herro publicly courted the fitness guru and the pair exchanged brief messages on Twitter before meeting in real life.

The couple's relationship began to appear serious when Henry posted endearing messages and hints about their romance. He eventually solidified it with a video posted on Instagram, affirming their status as a couple. However, on her latest Instagram story, Katya shared the struggle of motherhood and joked about taking birth control.

Her story reads:

"POV tired/sick mom just got her child to sleep after an entire night passed by... guys, the sun is coming up. Honestly take your birth control. Goodnight."

Zya Elise Herro, the couple's first child, was born in September 2021. Harlem, their second child, was welcomed into the world in January 2023. In addition to his successes in his personal life, Herro has had a great four years in the NBA. In 2021, Tyler Herro won Sixth Man of the Year and made two trips to the NBA Finals.

In addition, the Heat offered him a huge contract in the summer of 2022. At 22.9 points per game, Herro was Miami's top scorer going into the 2023–24 campaign. Despite the challenges, Herro has remained a key player for the Miami Heat.

Tyler Herro is out with a Grade 2 ankle sprain

Unfortunately, Herro has suffered a setback. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which he sustained during a drive in the first quarter of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The injury has sidelined Tyler Herro for at least two weeks.

Herro will be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The team will have a "better idea of his return to play" after the re-evaluation of the severity of Tyler's injury is done. This is a significant blow to the Miami Heat, as Herro has been a crucial part of their success this season.

Injuries are part and parcel of any sport, and basketball is no exception. Herro, being the fighter that he is, is expected to bounce back stronger. His fans and teammates are eagerly waiting for his return to the court. Until then, the Miami Heat will have to find a way to fill the void left by Tyler Herro due to his injury.