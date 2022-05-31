"Take Jimmy Butler off the Heat, they don’t win a game, they don’t win a quarter!" - Colin Cowherd claims Miami Heat superstar was far more deserving of Conference Finals MVP than Jayson Tatum

The injury-riddled Miami Heat, behind Jimmy Butler’s heroic performances, battled the Boston Celtics to a standstill before losing in Game 7. With Miami’s entire first unit compromised by injuries, “Jimmy Buckets” dragged his team from one improbable win to another.

Butler’s epic display, especially in Games 6 and 7, where he played through an inflamed knee wasn’t enough to earn him the inaugural Eastern Conference finals MVP. Some analysts, however, would argue that the All-Star forward deserved the honor more than Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, had nothing against Boston’s young and dynamic two-way player, but found Butler’s series to be better:

“Too often we don’t know and can’t interpret what the word valuable means. Most valuable player in the series was Jimmy Butler, that’s not even arguable. Take Jimmy Butler off the Heat, they don’t win a game, they don’t win a quarter! You take Jayson Tatum off the Celtics, they’d be competitive, they can push back.”

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Nothing but respect for Jimmy Butler…Gave it his all. Nothing but respect for Jimmy Butler…Gave it his all. 👏✊ https://t.co/rMR2Trb3tp

Except in Game 3 where the six-time All-Star played only a few minutes, the Miami Heat lived and died by what Butler brought to the series. In games where he could barely move due to his inflamed knee, the Boston Celtics obliterated Miami.

Butler’s Game 6 was a masterpiece that will live on in NBA playoff lore. After losing the previous two games, Miami had to win on the road to force a do-or-die final game. The 2015 Most Improved Player refused to let his team lose, playing almost the entire game and finishing with 47 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

The stunning performance brought back memories of LeBron James’ masterpiece against the Boston Celtics in 2012 in another riveting Eastern Conference Finals. Butler’s 47 points was the most by a Heat player in an elimination game.

Colin Cowherd capped off his argument with this:

“As a losing player in the series, I would have given the MVP to Jimmy Butler…The fact that it went seven is unbelievable. Jimmy Butler may not be an elite scorer but what’s interesting about Jimmy Butler, on an inflamed knee, look at the minutes he played in the last two games, played virtually every minute.”

Jimmy Butler vowed to be better next season

"Jimmy Buckets" is looking to be even better next season. [Photo: Sporting News]

If there were basketball fans who had doubted "Jimmy Buckets" before, none could be heard after his jaw-dropping series against the Boston Celtics. When Butler vowed in a postgame conference that the Miami Heat will be better next season, nobody questioned the desire or the determination.

For Miami to be better next season, they will have to hope they are healthy over everything else. Who knows what could have happened had they not been saddled with injuries in the series.

The Miami Heat could also look to bolster their lineup with another playmaker who can get off his shot when the offense breaks down. Lowry isn’t the fastest point guard and has had trouble putting up points even when healthy.

Tyler Herro would have been invaluable, but he was also sidelined with a groin injury. Another skilled playmaker and shot-creator could allow Butler to keep his promise for next season.

