“Take a little piece out of CP3’s book” - Vince Carter suggests 3-time NBA All-Star to trust his teammates more and help them elevate their performances 

Former NBA Rookie of the Year winner Vince Carter has advised Dallas Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic to trust his teammates more. Doncic's ball-dominant playing style has played a part in the Mavericks' two losses against the Phoenix Suns in their 2022 NBA Playoffs round two series.

Doncic's numbers have been consistent, but the same can't be said about the likes of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, who haven't been as impactful in limited offensive roles. Here's what Carter said regarding the adjustments the Slovenian needs to make moving forward on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"Offensively I think Luka needs to trust his guys a little more and take a little piece out of CP3's book as far as utilizing what Spencer Dinwiddie brings to the table, utilizing what Jalen Brunson brings to the table because these guys are very capable."

Carter continued:

"When Luka was not on the floor, they relied on those two guys and everybody thought 'oh are the Dallas Mavericks in trouble?' No, they saved the day getting wins for the Mavericks until Luka got back. So, for him, he has to trust more because yes he can dominate and score 35."

Luka Doncic might need to emulate Chris Paul to lead Dallas Mavericks to wins

Chris Paul has been stellar for the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs this year. The 'Point God' has the right balance between playing as an aggressor and a facilitator, which has allowed him to close games for his side consistently. CP3 dropped 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Suns to a 129-109 Game 2 win.

Paul allowed his teammates to take control through the first three quarters and flipped the switch in the fourth, which played a massive role in the Suns' winning that contest.

NBA @NBA



Game 3: Friday, 9:30pm/et on ESPN Chris Paul TOOK OVER in the fourth quarter scoring 14 points on 6/7 FGM to power the @Suns to the Game 2 victory! #RallyTheValley Game 3: Friday, 9:30pm/et on ESPN Chris Paul TOOK OVER in the fourth quarter scoring 14 points on 6/7 FGM to power the @Suns to the Game 2 victory! #RallyTheValley🏀 Game 3: Friday, 9:30pm/et on ESPN https://t.co/3T94VxA2un

Luka Doncic will have to try and replicate what CP3 did in that match and pretty much for most of the season this year to give the Mavericks a legitimate shot at making this a tightly contested series and potentially advancing to the next round. So far, the Suns have done a splendid job of tiring Doncic out, leaving the 3-time All-Star with no room to impose his will down the stretch.

The likes of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie have also been shut down to a great effect in their limited opportunities on offense. The Mavericks need to spread the floor and divert the Suns' defense from focusing solely on Luka Doncic. Interestingly, just like Chris Paul, Doncic holds the key to that as the team's floor general.

It will be interesting to see how Luka Doncic approaches the next two games at home and potentially lead the Mavericks to wins to tie the series.

