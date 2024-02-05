"Take all the mid-rangers out": Anthony Edwards jokes about subbing in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 2024 NBA All-Star game

Anthony Edwards shared an intriguing perspective as Chris Finch, the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is set to accompany him to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on February 18. As the appointed head coach for the West All-Stars, the 22-year-old guard offered a glimpse of Finch's coaching style to his fellow All-Stars.

After three seasons with Finch, Edwards knows quite a bit about the Timberwolves head coach. The former Georgia Bulldog joked that Finch tends to have the least priority on mid-range shooters singling out OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be in danger of getting benched.

"I think we’re just going to take all the mid-rangers out of the game," said Edwards to Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic. "If one of the starters, like Shai or somebody, shoots a midrange, I’mma be like, ‘Finchy, we don’t allow those right there.’"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In his third year as an NBA coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chris Finch was charged with the head coach job for the NBA Western Conference All-Stars. He will be accompanied by his Timberwolves players - Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Finch and Edwards share a bond as both of them joined the franchise back in the 2020-21 season. Edwards, selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and Finch, appointed as the team's new head coach, began their journey together in the league.

Comparing Anthony Edwards and Shai Gigeous-Alexander's shot selection

Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been taking the NBA by storm and both players are just about to approach their prime. SGA was named as a starter in the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Game while Edwards is part of the reserves.

For the 2023-24 season, Anthony Edwards has maintained an average of 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Impressively, he shoots beyond the three-point line at a 38.6% accuracy, sinking an average of 2.5 three-pointers per game.

On the other hand, OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has excelled with averages of 31.3 points, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 steals for the same season. His three-point shooting stands at a respectable 35.2%, making 1.2 successful attempts per game.

While SGA shoots 16.6 two-point attempts per game, Edwards has been doing a little lower at 12.6. The observation of Edwards is quite accurate as Edwards shoots more three-point shots than SGA by two more attempts.

Both players are making their second appearance in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game as selections for the Western Conference All-Stars.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!