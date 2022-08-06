“Take it from somebody who’s been traded 150 times, you get poked, you get prodded” - Jalen Rose questions how Ben Simmons was cleared by the Nets in his physical

The basketball world continues to wait for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons to make his much-anticipated return to the NBA. After spending the majority of the 2021-22 season waiting for a trade, Simmons was finally sent from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in a trade.

The Nets have found themselves in the center of the spotlight throughout the offseason. Superstar forward Kevin Durant requested a trade, and Kyrie Irving could be on his way out as well. Lost in all of the madness has been Simmons, who has still yet to make his debut with the team. The Australian has the talent to be a force on the court.

After being acquired by the Nets, the hope was that Simmons would ramp up his conditioning and join the team for their playoff push. But because of a back injury, that plan was shut down. On ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," Jalen Rose questioned how Simmons passed his physical if he ended up not playing a game.

“If he didn't play all season for the Sixers and then he got traded to the Nets, take it from somebody who’s been traded 150 times, you get poked, you get prodded," the analyst and former NBA veteran said. "For a guy who didn't play for the Nets and needed surgery, how did Ben Simmons pass his physical?”

Brooklyn Nets hoping Ben Simmons is ready to go for 2022-23 season

While the Brooklyn Nets have been in the news for a variety of reasons this offseason, the team will be eager to get one of its stars back. Ben Simmons is projected to be good to go for the 2022-23 season, and the team will need the versatile star.

After being traded at the trade deadline in February, Simmons had a number of setbacks. Despite the expectation that Simmons would join the Nets during the playoffs, he never made it back to the court.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“I don’t think he needs a jump shot. He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim."



(via theaustralian.com.au/sport/basketba…) Seth Curry on Ben Simmons:“I don’t think he needs a jump shot. He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim."(via @smh Seth Curry on Ben Simmons:“I don’t think he needs a jump shot. He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim."(via @smh, theaustralian.com.au/sport/basketba…) https://t.co/uqAlYyqSXA

With a full offseason under his belt, there should be no more reasons for Simmons not to make it on the court. With a Nets team that could look drastically different next season, Simmons should be one of the pieces to get the team rolling in the Eastern Conference.

During Simmons' last full season, he averaged of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 55.7% (mostly from inside the lane).

