"Take your time, don't rush it" - Kevin Durant's advice to Klay Thompson

Kevin Durant has said that Klay Thompson needs to take things slowly after recently returning from a two-year injury layoff.

Thompson made his return for the Golden State Warriors last Sunday after 941 days out due to two serious injuries, including an Achilles injury. It has been a long, grueling road for Thompson. He has now got some advice from Durant on how to deal with a torn Achilles tendon.

In the most recent edition of NBA Today on ESPN, Marc J Spears of The Undefeated said that it seemed that Thompson rushed his recovery from a torn left ACL, which possibly led to his ruptured right Achilles. Spears noted that Thompson spoke to Durant, who tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, and received advice about not rushing his recovery.

"This time around, he talks to Durant, and Durant said, 'Man, do not come back until you're absolutely ready. Wait; take your time; don't rush it.' And that was the result of it last night," Spears said.

Kevin Durant missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season, recovering from a torn Achilles. Durant returned last season, and looked like his old self.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped Durant, as there was a delay in the start of the season. After playing till the Eastern Conference semifinals, Durant was still able to suit up, and win gold for Team USA in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson missed 941 days due to a torn ACL and Achilles tendon suffered in consecutive seasons. There was some rust in his shooting on his return, but his bounce and movement were there against the Cavaliers. It's one of the feel-good stories in the NBA this season that Thompson is finally back.

Klay Thompson scores 17 points in 20 minutes in first game in 941 days

Klay Thompson did it all on his return for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson's first basket was a layup in the Warriors' first possession. He also put Lauri Markkanen and Lamar Stevens on a poster with a monster dunk.

The 31-year-old shooter also played great defense, but remarkably, he hit three shots beyond the arc. Thompson played just 20 minutes, and finished the game with 17 points and three rebounds. The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 96-82 to sweep their season series.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Warriors are going to be very careful with Thompson till the playoffs. He is not expected to play one game of a back-to-back, and will be limited to just 20 minutes per game. The Warriors could still start him, with Jordan Poole coming off the bench.

The Warriors are 28-9 without Thompson in their lineup this season, and are 1-0 with him. They are currently tied for the best record (30-9) in the NBA, and could earn homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Warriors are looking to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance and fourth NBA championship in eight years.

