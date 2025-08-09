  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dereck Lively II
  • “Take ur momma shopping 100x before any shorty”: Mavs’ $5,253,360 star comes to Jayden Daniels’ defense after viral outing clip sparks backlash

“Take ur momma shopping 100x before any shorty”: Mavs’ $5,253,360 star comes to Jayden Daniels’ defense after viral outing clip sparks backlash

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 09, 2025 20:43 GMT
Mavs&rsquo; $5,253,360 star comes to Jayden Daniels&rsquo; defense after viral outing clip with his mom sparks backlash
Mavs’ $5,253,360 star comes to Jayden Daniels’ defense after viral outing clip with his mom sparks backlash. (Image Source: Imagn)

Mavs star Dereck Lively II came to Jayen Daniels' defense after the Washington Commanders quarterback faced criticism online. On Wednesday, Culture Millennials, a pop culture Instagram account, shared a video of Daniel taking his mother out shopping.

Ad

In the video, the mother-son duo is having a good time as they visit different shops and buy their desired products. However, fans online were not fond of the viral clip. The first slide on the post featured a couple of critical comments from the community.

The post's caption asked the fans for their thoughts on the backlash Daniels has been receiving.

"Jayden Daniels taking his mom on shopping going viral, people are discussing if they’re too close, what’s your thoughts?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Dereck Lively II, who will earn a base salary of $5,253,360 with the Mavs in 2025-26, dropped into the post's comments section to defend the quarterback.

"Hell nahh take ur momma shopping 100x before any shorty," he commented.
Lively defends Jayden Daniels from online criticism. (Credits: @culturemillennials/Instagram)
Lively defends Jayden Daniels from online criticism. (Credits: @culturemillennials/Instagram)

The Mavs star's taking a stand shows the mutual respect athletes have for each other. Rising star Lively became a force in the paint during his rookie season in Dallas with the help of Luka Doncic's incredible passing skills.

Ad

However, last season he had to deal with consistent injuries. After Doncic's exit, he had to reinvent himself on the court. However, the future looks bright for Lively, as Dallas bagged another promising talent in Cooper Flagg as the first pick in this year's draft.

Dereck Lively II reveals his plans to help the Mavs star rookie in his first season

While Dereck Lively II and Cooper Flagg have not played together on the same team before, they both share Duke roots. The former Blue Devils have been through the same program, and in 2023, Lively was in the same shoes as Flagg, a young adult ushering into the world of professional basketball.

Ad

So, the Dallas big man has taken the responsibility to guide his fellow Duke alumni. On Aug. 3, LIvely spoke to the press during the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp, where he revealed his plan to help Flagg in his rookie season.

"I’m making sure that he’s feeling as comfortable as possible, giving him any little detail or any little thing to give him,” he said. “Because whenever I was in his position, I remember how frightened I was, and I was only 19, and he’s 18.

The Mavs' big man underwent surgery last month to clean up spurs in his right foot. He is expected to join the training camp in September, and the fans can expect him to have good chemistry with his team's star rookie.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications