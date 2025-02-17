"Take it how you want": LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris fires no-holds barred response after G-Leaguer-turned-rapper denies abandonment allegations 

While LiAngelo Ball continues to make waves in the music world, his personal life is trending in the opposite direction. Following a public split with the mother of his children, the two continue to take shots at one another on social media.

2025 started off on a high note for Ball when his song "Tweakers" went viral across the sports world. It's led to multiple performances, most recently at NBA All-Star Weekend.

As he tries to build off his recent momentum, LiAngelo Ball is dealing with drama behind the scenes. His ex, Nikki Mudarris, recently took to social media to call him out for abandoning her and their two children. The two were together for over three years, but now she's claiming he left her to be with another woman.

"We DO NOT care you left me, it's the way you DID it," Mudarris wrote. "To me, that is some sort of abandonment, so take it how you want."

Nikki Mudarris calls out LiAngelo Ball

Following this long-winded comment from Mudarris, the former NBA prospect spoke out to try and clear his name. He stated that he would never abandon his family.

"I'll never leave or 'abandon' any of my kids so we cn dead tht sht rn," Ball wrote. "I love all my babies n that's mando yaw don't kno nothing fr."

Ball's reply to Mudarris' comment

Ball and Muddaris have two children together. The couple first became parents back in July 2023 and recently welcomed their second child in December.

Nikki Mudarris claims she doesn't want to get back with LiAngelo Ball amid recent split

While her social media rant makes it clear that she wants LiAngelo Ball in her children's lives, Nikki Mudarris isn't looking to get back together. She made that clear while clapping back at a comment on one of her recent Instagram posts.

Over the weekend, Muddaris posted a series of photos of herself in an all-pink outfit on Instagram. The caption of the post talked about staying humble, which many took as a shot towards Ball.

"Humble, but don’t let no one play with you like you not PRESSURE"

As this post started to gain traction, a series of comments started to flood in. One person took aim at her, stating that indirect captions aren't going to get LiAngelo Ball back. Mudarris quickly replied, stating that isn't what she's looking to do.

"nobody want him back"

Nikki Mudarris reply

Mudarris is a social media influencer with over 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Based on her recent comments, it seems all she wants is for Ball to remain in their kid's live in some capacity.

