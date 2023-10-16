“Takes care of his family”: Giannis Antetokounmpo inadvertently lauds Damian Lillard’s ‘family man’ image amid latter’s custody battle

As Giannis Antetokounmpo gets ready for his first season with Damian Lillard, he spoke out for him amid some off-the-court news. The two-time MVP had nothing but good things to say about his teammate as he goes through a custody battle with his now ex-wife.

Damian Lillard had a hectic summer in both his professional and personal life. Along with requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, he and his wife filed for divorce. After the split, she is now seeking sole custody of their children.

During a recent press conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about how things have gone with Lillard thus far. He went on to say they have a lot of things in common, including taking care of their faimilies.

"I feel like he's a little version of me. A guard version," Giannis said. "Just quiet, goes about his business. Take care of his family, shows up and works really hard."

Lillard's ex-wife claims to have helped maintain his "family man" image, but feels she in the best position to raise their kids over the NBA star. The couple has three children together. Their oldest son is five and then they have a set of twins who are two years old.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard make long awaited debut

Since the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world by trading for Damian Lillard, many have waited to see them in action. The duo finally step foot on the floor together Sunday night in preseason action against the LA Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard picked up a win over LA by a final score of 108-97. The 2021 Finals MVP led the charge with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. In his first outing with his new team, Lillard posted a stat line of 14 points, three assists and four steals.

Giannis must have liked what he saw on Sunday as he took to social media after the win. He posted a picture of himself alongside Lillard and Khris Middleton stating that he can't wait for the regular season to come.

The new look Bucks have two more preseason games to go before the real action starts. Giannis and Lillard will debut in the regular season at home on October 26th in a nationally televisied matchup. They'll be squaring off against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.