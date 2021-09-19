"Takes little talent to play defense" - Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart explains how defending is all about commitment

Marcus Smart is known to be one of the best defenders in the NBA. His efforts on both offensive and defensive ends have often elevated the Boston Celtics' game to the next level.

As good as he is on the court, Smart is also a fantastic human being off it. This time around, the shooting guard was seen giving some healthy advice to a fan on Twitter.

Denzel @PlayBoiDenzell @smart_MS3 any advice for me I wanna get better at basketball and your one of the best defensive players in the league. @smart_MS3 any advice for me I wanna get better at basketball and your one of the best defensive players in the league.

In awe of Marcus Smart's brilliant defense, a passionate basketball enthusiast asked the Celtics players how to play brilliant defense. As stacked as Marcus Smart's timeline is, the guard could have easily unseen the message. However, he replied to the fan, with some brilliant advice which he can carry with him for the rest of his life.

Marcus Smart diligently replied to the fan by telling him to work on his strength and be a great teammate. Replying to the question, Marcus Smart said:

"Takes little “talent” to play defense. Takes a wholelotta “want to”. Get every 50/50 ball. If you’re not quik defensively—get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a gr8 teammate. Compete. Never be ok w losing. No one remembers the 2nd US President. Only the 1st."

Smart's powerful advice was acknowledged by the fan, as he thanked him with a tweet that had the image of the Celtics player on it. Marcus Smart's answer was 100% what every hooper looking to improve their game wanted to hear. However, the statement about the 2nd American President - John Adams - was what had Twitter gone crazy. There were many reactions to his comments about the former president. Later on, even Marcus Smart joined in with the fans by sharing a few jokes of his own.

marcus smart @smart_MS3 “The smell of the midnight lamp is very unwholesome. Never defraud yourself of sleep, nor your walk.” - John (2nd place) Adams



2021 translate- get off your consoles at 2am. “The smell of the midnight lamp is very unwholesome. Never defraud yourself of sleep, nor your walk.” - John (2nd place) Adams



2021 translate- get off your consoles at 2am. https://t.co/aPF6zQQSEx

Marcus Smart and the Celtics will look to bounce back strong this year

Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart has been a vital part of the Celtics franchise over the past few years. He has been on the All-Defense team twice in his career. Last year, however, was not a pleasant season for him. He played in only 48 games all season, as he was facing some injury concerns.

The Celtics managed to make their way through the play-ins but ended up getting crushed by the Brooklyn Nets 4-1 in the first round. However, this season the team looks completely new. After signing Brad Stevens to the front office and Ime Udoka as their coach, the team now has some renewed spirit.

Marcus Smart recently signed a 4-year $77 million extension and made his intention clear that he wanted to be a Celtics player. Youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are always ready for the challenge and this time it looks huge. With teams like Brooklyn and Miami stacking up some great players, the Celtics will certainly have to hope for a great year from their young core if they want to make it to the playoffs.

