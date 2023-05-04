Taking a closer look on the Steph Curry and Sue Bird commercial which went viral

The CarMax commercial featuring Steph Curry and Sue Bird during the All-Star break went viral. Curry and Bird’s ad was a follow-up to their smash hit in 2021 under the theme “Call Your Shot.”

In the 2023 version, the Golden State Warriors superstar still couldn’t get the upper hand on the retired WNBA legend.

Curry checked his phone about “an online offer on my car from CarMax” while flexing four of his championship rings with the Bay Area team. Bird calmly responded that everyone knew about her four titles with the Seattle Storm.

Sue Bird had the last shot when she said that she had an online offer from CarMax as well. The five-time Olympic champ used her hand adorned with four WNBA championship rings to hold up the phone. She added that she just had to hit the get started button using the forefinger with her two collegiate championships with UConn.

Like in 2021, the commercial is trying to prop up women athletes who usually don’t get the recognition they deserve. Part of the goal was to also promote the “visibility of women’s sports.” Bird’s accomplishments have been mind-boggling and Steph Curry has no problem giving her her flowers.

Steph Curry’s three-title haul when the 2021 commercial was made was a huge selling point. The CarMax employee dealing with Curry was all too happy to serve him after dealing with a four-time champ in Sue Bird.

Unlike in 2021, the two basketball icons met to shoot the commercial. Curry was in California while Bird was in Connecticut when the 2021 version was produced.

Candace Parker, another WNBA great, was also part of both commercials.

Here’s Steph Curry posting his appreciation while working with Sue Bird and Parker:

“Just another day with a couple of GOATS!! Amazing day on set with CarMax and some legends of the game … Candace Parker and Sue Bird. The honor was all mine.”

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to even their second-round series against the LA Lakers in Game 2

The LA Lakers stole home-court advantage with a 117-112 win in Game 1. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond will lead the Golden State Warriors in trying to even the series.

Golden State rattled off 14 straight points in the last few minutes to tie the game at 112. They just couldn’t overcome the Lakers, who made crucial shots and necessary shots to seal the win.

Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole hit at least six three-pointers each and yet couldn’t beat Los Angeles, who combined for six triples as a team. Poole’s ill-advised shot from deep with roughly nine seconds left in the game failed to go in. He would have tied the score at 115 had he made the basket.

The Bay Area team cannot afford to go to LA facing a two-game deficit. They will be desperate and will treat Game 2 as a must-win situation.

Dub Nation will expect Steph Curry to step up big, as he did in Game 7 when he dropped 50 points against the Sacramento Kings.

