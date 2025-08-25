  • home icon
  "Talking very cocky" - Dwyane Wade hails Mario Chalmers' clutch BIG3 moment while reflecting on ex-Heat teammate's career

"Talking very cocky" - Dwyane Wade hails Mario Chalmers’ clutch BIG3 moment while reflecting on ex-Heat teammate’s career

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 25, 2025 22:33 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade gives Mario Chalmers his flowers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade had a lot of praise for his former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers. This came after his big moment at the BIG3 tournament, when he knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to lead the Miami 305 to a championship. Wade told the story of his first encounter with the point guard.

In his NBA career, Chalmers made a name for himself by being one of the most reliable role players. During clutch situations, he's cool, calm and collected. This is why he's usually part of the closing five for the Heat when he was still playing.

Chalmers has proven time and time again that there's nothing that could faze him. Wade discussed on Monday his experience with a self-assured young kid while still playing for Marquette.

“Mario f**king Chalmers, that’s what he do,” Wade said.

“Going all the way back, I tell people all the time when people ask me about Mario. I try to tell them when I first met this young man. I met Mario in Alaska.
“I met this high school basketball player who was the best basketball player in Alaska. His name was Mario Chalmers,” Wade continued.
In their first encounter, Wade had firsthand experience of Chalmers' confidence. Even as a high school player, he knew that he'd be good enough to play in the NBA. He even predicted that he would share the floor with Wade, even though the shooting guard was still in college at that time.

“He came up to me, he got a chance to meet me and he told me, ‘I’mma be playing with you one day.’ He felt I was going to be in the league, I guess… talking very cocky, very confident young man.”
Wade witnessed how Chalmers made a name for himself, and he always knew that the guard was a reliable shot maker in big moments.

How good was Chalmers when Dwyane Wade's Heat was winning championships?

In Chalmers' career, he had two years where he was able to compete for a championship with Dwyane Wade and the Heat. During that time, he wasn't one of the top scorers, since he had to share it with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

However, he was still reliable on the floor. In the two years Miami won the championship, Chalmers averaged 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 39.9% from deep.

While Chalmers didn't average double digits in scoring, it still worked out well for him. The point guard was underrated when he was playing with the Heatles, which made the team a scary matchup.

Despite this, Dwyane Wade knows that Chalmers deserves credit as much as the stars.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
